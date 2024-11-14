After Nagpur, MP CM Yadav To Campaign In Maha's Amravati Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Nov 14 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Mohan Yadav will on Thursday campaign for the upcoming Assembly in Maharashtra.

On the second-consecutive day of campaigning in the poll-bound state, he will address three public rallies in different Assembly segments of Amravati district to seek support for BJP candidates.

On Wednesday, Yadav led the BJP campaign in Nagpur district and addressed four public rallies.

He urged the people of Nagpur to support the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the forthcoming elections.

The Mahayuti alliance, includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-led by Ajit Pawar.

CM Yadav expressed hope that the Mahayuti alliance would form the government in Maharashtra again after the Assembly polls.

He also expressed his pleasure that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the public's support for the BJP was increasing.

CM Yadav stated that the country has witnessed all-round growth under the leadership of PM Modi and his popularity is also continuously growing across the world.

On his visit to Nagpur, CM Yadav also expressed his happiness over being in the city where the RSS' headquarter is located.

"I feel happy to be here at the workplace of Dr. K.B. Hedgewar and in the land of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh," he said.

Voting for all 288 seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly will be held in a single phase on November 20, and the results would be declared on November 23.

Of the 288 Assembly seats, 234 come under the general category, 29 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 25 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST).