Amir Performs Istisqa Prayer

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani performed the Istisqa (rain-seeking) prayer along with crowds of worshipers at the Lusail prayer ground on Thursday morning, reviving the Prophetic Sunnah in asking Allah the Almighty for rainfall.

Personal Representative of HH the Amir, HH Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Thani, and HE Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa Al Thani joined the Istisqa prayer.

Speaker of the Shura Council HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, and a number of Their Excellencies the ministers also performed the prayer.

In a sermon after the prayer, the Judge of the Court of Cassation and Member of the Supreme Judiciary Council, Sheikh Dr. Thaqeel Sayer Al Shammari, who led the prayer, urged worshipers to seek forgiveness and charity as causes for the for rainfall; noting that water is a great indispensable blessing, and the importance of supplication in the Istisqa prayer.