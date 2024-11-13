Worksport ($WKSP) Reports Significant 581% Yoy Revenue Growth In Q3 2024, Eyes Record 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Announces Consecutive Surge in Quarterly Revenues; Provides Positive Outlook for Fiscal Year 2025; Ongoing Expansion and New Product Lines Momentum West Seneca, New York, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) (“Worksport” or the“Company”), a U.S.-based and innovator of hybrid and clean solutions for the light truck, overlanding, and global consumer goods sectors today announced its Q3 2024 results. Worksport shares another consecutive quarter of revenue growth and positive outlook for financial year-end 2025. Q3 revenue surged to $3.12 million -a 581% year-over-year increase compared to $458,433 in Q3 2023. This rapid growth reflects continued scaling of both B2B and B2C channels and the growing demand for Worksport's innovative products. Following a 275% revenue increase from Q1 to Q2 2024, Q3 revenue grew another 63% from Q2 2024 , underscoring the strength of the Company's strategic investments and the success of its recent sales initiatives. Worksport believes it will exceed previous financial guidance of $6-8M by year-end 2024, and below issues guidance for year-end 2025. Steven Rossi, Worksport's Founder & CEO, stated: "Our Q3 results are just the beginning. With our robust product pipeline and aggressive market penetration strategies, we are on a trajectory for sustained growth. Our goal is to become cash flow positive in 2025 , with a keen focus on EPS and EBITA . We are targeting revenue growth to $25-$34.5 million in 2025. We are excited about the significant impact our products, including the AL4 tonneau cover, SOLIS solar cover, and COR portable energy system, are expected to have as we enter next year." Upcoming Products & Strategic Path to Profitability: Worksport continues to expand its production capacity and expects to meet its next production target of making over 200 tonneau covers per day within 2025. This increase in capacity should enable the Company to meet growing demand while notably increasing margins , driven by new high-demand, high-margin product lines. In Q3, the Company maintained an inventory balance of $6.1 million, strategically positioned to support sustained revenue growth without the need for major capital investments. The Company believes it can increase its ability to produce beyond 200 covers without significant time or capital investment. Additional Highlights Include:

B2C Sales Growth: Online sales increased from $21,599 in Q3 2023 to $1.59 million in Q3 2024, now making up 51% of total revenue.



Government Sales Traction: Worksport initiated sales to a U.S. government agency, positioning itself for potential future business development.

New Product Launches: The highly anticipated AL4 tonneau cover is set to debut in Q4 this year and is expected to contribute significantly to revenue growth in 2025 , while the SOLIS and COR products are in Alpha testing, with a full market launch slated for Q2/Q3 next year.

Strategic Market Position and Forward Guidance Worksport expects to exceed its previously issued revenue guidance of $6-8 million by year-end 2024. Worksport's growth is underpinned by its diversified portfolio, intellectual property, team experience, and its newly launched online presence. With the pickup truck market continuing to lead vehicle sales and Worksport's first-to-market solar-integrated tonneau cover SOLIS on the horizon, the Company believes it is well-positioned to capture market share in both the automotive accessory and clean energy sectors. Complemented by the COR portable energy system, Worksport's growth potential continues to become strong in 2025 and beyond. For 2025, Worksport projects its existing product lines to generate $20 million in revenue, with new product launches, including its AL4 cover and COR and SOLIS systems, contributing up to an additional $18.5 million. Depending on timing and circumstances, these projections lead to a robust revenue outlook ranging from $25 million to $34.5 million in 2025 , a pivotal year anticipated to drive Worksport towards cash flow positivity.

E: ... Worksport Quarter 3, 2024 Report, Item 1. Financial Statements The Company has included the Financial Statements section below from the 'Full Worksport Q3 2024' For Quarterly Period Ended: September 30, 2024. Investors are encouraged to read the full 10-Q along with the Prepared Remarks, both linked above . Item 1. Financial Statements Worksport Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, 2024 (Unaudited) December 31, 2023 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,857,685 $ 3,365,778 Accounts receivable, net 466,442 463,122 Other receivable 153,967 165,865 Inventory (note 4) 6,138,060 3,631,492 Related party loan (note 8) 14,303 - Prepaid expenses and deposits (note 5) 256,600 1,497,249 Total Current Assets 8,887,057 9,123,506 Investments (note 10) 90,731 90,731 Property and Equipment, net (note 6) 13,966,210 14,483,436 Right-Of-Use Asset, net (note 11) 658,152 917,354 Intangible Assets, net 1,337,008 1,338,889 Total Assets $ 24,939,158 $ 25,953,916 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 2,456,000 $ 1,451,181 Payroll taxes payable 111,591 85,010 Related party loan (note 8) - 2,192 Current portion – Long term debt (note 12) 190,000 5,300,000 Current lease liability (note 11) 248,540 328,229 Total Current Liabilities 3,006,131 7,166,612 Long Term – Lease Liability (note 11) 433,214 608,761 Long Term Debt (note 12) 5,136,738 - Total Liabilities 8,576,083 7,775,373 Shareholders' Equity Series A & B Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,100 shares authorized, 100 Series A and 0 Series B issued and outstanding, respectively (note 7) - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 299,000,000 shares authorized, 30,920,397 and 17,436,805 shares issued and outstanding, respectively (note 7) 3,092 2,032 Additional paid-in capital 72,512,085 64,685,693 Share subscriptions receivable (1,577 ) (1,577 ) Share subscriptions payable 4,034,205 1,814,152 Accumulated deficit (60,176,150 ) (48,313,177 ) Cumulative translation adjustment (8,580 ) (8,580 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 16,363,075 18,178,543 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 24,939,158 $ 25,953,916

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements. Please click here to download the full 10-Q.

Worksport Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited)

Three Months ended September 30, Nine Months ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Sales $ 3,122,359 $ 458,483 $ 5,556,535 $ 690,259 Cost of Goods Sold 2,875,186 368,796 4,975,277 541,841 Gross Profit 247,173 89,687 581,258 148,418 Operating Expenses General and administrative 2,875,255 3,091,488 8,495,959 6,965,901 Sales and marketing 661,238 380,847 1,206,807 1,473,910 Professional fees 621,728 539,126 2,332,069 2,899,190 (Gain) loss on foreign exchange (5,832 ) (2,265 ) 1,853 (2,407 ) Total operating expenses 4,152,389 4,009,196 12,036,688 11,336,594 Loss from operations (3,905,216 ) (3,919,509 ) (11,455,430 ) (11,188,176 ) Other Income (Expense) Interest expense (229,701 ) (113,838 ) (487,463 ) (466,830 ) Interest income - 38,992 3,054 237,598 Rental income (note 17) - 45,057 76,866 139,892 Gain on settlement of debt - - - 7,493 Total other income (expense) (229,701 ) (29,789 ) (407,543 ) (81,847 ) Net Loss $ (4,134,917 ) $ (3,949,298 ) $ (11,862,973 ) $ (11,270,023 ) Loss per Share (basic and diluted) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.65 ) Weighted Average Number of Shares (basic and diluted) 29,432,794 17,429,685 25,540,754 17,252,521

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements. Please click here to download the full 10-Q.

The link below will take you to the Worksport Investor Relations Website. You may download the full 10-Q and accompanying earnings call remarks there:

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport has an active partnership with Hyundai for the SOLIS Solar cover. Additionally, Worksport's hard-folding cover, designed and manufactured in-house, is compatible with RAM, Chevrolet, and GMC models from General Motors, as well as Ford, Jeep, Nissan, and Toyota pickup trucks. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology.

