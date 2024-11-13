WTO Seeks To Reappoint Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Before Trump Presidency

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Several member states of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva are pushing to swiftly confirm a second term for Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, before Donald returns to the White House. A meeting is scheduled for November 28 and 29.

In a document released on Tuesday by the WTO, the Chairman of the General Council, the organisation's highest authority, announced that the first day would allow Okonjo-Iweala to present her projects. The 166 members will then have the opportunity to ask her questions.

The second day“could then offer the possibility” of appointing the Nigerian for a second term by consensus as early as September 2025, said Norwegian ambassador to the WTO, Petter Ølberg.

He noted on Saturday that Okonjo-Iweala was the only candidate by the Friday evening deadline, but nothing is guaranteed. If the member states are not in full agreement, the process could extend beyond the start of Trump's second presidency at the end of January.

The Republican, a fierce opponent of the WTO, had obstructed the appointment of the Director-General, also an American national, for months. It took Joe Biden's arrival to validate the appointment.

In any case, the WTO should expect significant tensions as Trump plans to impose tariffs, likely around 10%, on exports to the United States (US). These tariffs could even rise to as much as 60% for China.

This could trigger a trade war, given that relations between Washington and Beijing were deplorable at the WTO during Trump's presidency. The US had even threatened to leave the organisation and rendered its appellate body dysfunctional.