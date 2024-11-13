New V11PRO Drone By Veeniix Debuts With Exciting Black Friday Discounts

HONG KONG, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Black Friday, Veeniix is set to captivate tech enthusiasts with the launch of its innovative V11PRO drone, featuring advanced 8K imaging and extended 80-minute flight capabilities. Customers can take advantage of significant discounts exclusively available through starting November 24th.

The V11PRO drone from Veeniix sets a new standard in aerial photography and videography. Equipped with a high-performance 1/2 CMOS sensor camera, it supports 8K images (up to 8000x6000P) and 4K videos (up to 3840x2160P) at 30 frames per second, complemented by a five-times digital zoom feature that captures every detail with clarity. This advanced imaging capability is also matched by its exceptional flight performance. The V11PRO comes with two powerful batteries, each providing up to 40 minutes of flight time, for a combined total of 80 minutes, and fast charging via PD3.0 technology minimizes downtime. Additionally, the automatic discharge feature ensures battery safety when the drone is not in use, adding an extra layer of reliability.

In addition to the impressive flight and imaging capabilities, the V11PRO is also thoughtfully designed to ensure stability and precision.

Its advanced digital transmission system allows users to maintain control over an extended range of up to 6 kilometers. The three-axis gimbal and EIS anti-shake system work together to deliver sharp, clear images, even in challenging conditions.

Whether you're a beginner or an experienced pilot, the V11PRO offers flight modes to suit your needs. Through Veeniix's dedicated App, users can easily access intelligent modes like cruise control, waypoint navigation, and point-of-interest flights, making it effortless to capture stunning aerial views. Safety also remains a top priority for Veeniix, seamlessly integrated into the V11PRO's design. The inclusion of a TOF sensor and advanced vision systems ensures safe hovering and precise landings, while built-in navigation lights enhance visibility during low-light or night flights. These safety features collectively ensure that the drone can be operated securely at all times.

Veeniix, a brand full of youthful vigour and unlimited creativity, is sweeping in with its unique charm, dedicated to adding more laughter to every life-loving you and the beautiful moments with your friends. In the world of Veeniix, drones and RC cars are more than machines; they are lively connections between you and your friends. Whether it's a drone soaring in the sky or an RC car racing on the ground, Veeniix helps you capture dynamic moments, share genuine joy, and direct your own life's adventures.

