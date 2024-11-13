King Inaugurates TRIP At German Jordanian University Attends Ceremony Marking GJU's 20Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)



AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday inaugurated the Technology, Research and Innovation Park (TRIP) at the German Jordanian University, which is aimed at enhancing and research at GJU, while contributing to scientific progress in Jordan and support economic growth.

During the visit, His Majesty toured TRIP's laboratories and was briefed by a number of students on their projects, which utilise technology to offer innovative solutions, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King was also briefed on cooperation between GJU and the special communications commission of the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army through the establishment of an artificial intelligence research headquarters at the university.

His Majesty also attended GJU's 20th anniversary celebration, which included a joint presentation on the university's achievements, graduates, and future vision by GJU President Ala'aldeen Al Halhouli and Magdeburg-Stendal University of Applied Sciences President Manuela Schwartz.

According to the presentation, the university's programmes focus on applied education and practical training, through partnerships with 120 German universities and 5,000 German companies and factories

The university has graduated nearly 8,000 students in bachelor's and master's programmes, with an employment rate of 92 per cent within six months of graduation.

During the ceremony, His Majesty bestowed the Silver Jubilee Medal on Andreas Geiger in recognition of his role in promoting cooperation between GJU and the Magdeburg-Stendal University of Applied Sciences in Germany, and for his contributions to the founding of GJU, the statement said.

Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Azmi Mahafzah, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, German Ambassador to Jordan Bertram von Moltke, and a number of senior officials and officers attended the ceremony.