A-Dubb On The Track Releases New Single 'Can We Go Back' A Global Call For Unity And Peace

- A-dubb On The TrackLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- and R&B producer A-dubb On The Track announces the release of his latest single,“Can We Go Back,” via Trevino Group/Ingrooves/UMG on November 15, 2024. Driven by his belief that music can be a transformative force, A-dubb On The Track captures in this upcoming single the weight of subjects such as war, racial divides, school violence, and the need for world peace while maintaining a message of hope and resilience. The title“Can We Go Back” reflects a desire to return to a place of peace, a reminder of the innocence and harmony we were all born with. It's about moving beyond the hatred and division we see today, bringing people together with positivity and purpose.The single "Can We Go Back" brings together a uniquely talented and diverse group of artists, each adding their powerful voice and perspective to this inspiring anthem. The lineup includes $eti, a Gospel/Hip-Hop artist from Sierra Leone now based in Los Angeles; Anya V, a Pop/R&B singer-songwriter from Belarus; Keith Robinson, an acclaimed American actor and R&B singer known for major film roles; and A-dubb On The Track, an American music producer and artist. Chosen for their distinct backgrounds, musical styles, and shared commitment to the song's message, these artists create a moving testament to unity, transcending cultural boundaries through the universal language of music.With a rich background in music production, A-dubb On The Track has collaborated with various artists, from up-and-coming talents to well-known names, including Disney stars. His unique sound draws on influences from Hip-Hop, R&B, Pop, and Latin music, creating a style that speaks to people of all backgrounds and walks of life. Independently signed with Trevino Music Group/Ingrooves/UMG, A-dubb On The Track continues to push boundaries, using his music as a platform for change and inspiration.Influenced by legends like Michael Jackson, Dr. Dre, Jay-Z, and Kanye West, he's driven by a commitment to craft entertaining and deeply meaningful music. For A-dubb On The Track, music is a way to touch souls, inspire change, and connect with people on a real level.“I'm inspired by creating music that makes you smile and think about the world around you,” he explains.“With 'Can We Go Back,' I wanted to make something that calls for unity and pushes people to consider a world without hate and division.”The release of“Can We Go Back” is a testament to A-dubb On The Track's commitment to social change and his belief in music's ability to inspire and unite. As he looks to the future, he envisions his music and the artists he works with reaching stages worldwide, all to create a more harmonious world. Beyond his music, he plans to support organizations that work toward ending spousal abuse, an issue he feels is under-addressed and deeply impactful.The single "Can We Go Back" will be available on all streaming platforms on November 15th, marking a new chapter in his legacy.The single will be available on Amazon Music, iTunes, Spotify, and all other digital outlets.For more information about A-dubb On The Track, please visit:Social Media platforms: @AdubbOnTheTrackFor Story Opportunities, please contact Trevino Enterprises at (818) 302-0030 or via email:... or ...

