UN Chief Calls For Justice, Equity In Critical Mineral Value Chains

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) UN Secretary-General António Guterres addressed the COP29 High-Level Meeting on Resourcing the Transition with Justice and Equity on Wednesday, calling for a just and equitable approach to the extraction and use of critical minerals for the energy transition.

“We are here to respond to a key global challenge: turning the energy transition towards justice,” Guterres said.

The Secretary-General highlighted the growing demand for critical minerals as the world shifts toward energy sources, noting that investments in renewables now exceed those in fossil fuels.

“For developing countries rich in those resources, this is a huge opportunity: to generate prosperity; eliminate poverty; and drive sustainable development,” said Guterres.“But too often this is not the case.”

Guterres expressed concern that developing countries are often exploited in the rush to secure critical minerals, with communities facing exploitation, human rights violations, and environmental degradation.

“We see a rush for resources, with communities exploited, rights trampled, and environments trashed; developing countries ground-down to the bottom of value chains, as others grow wealthy on their resources,” he said.

The Secretary-General praised the work of the High-Level Panel on the Role of Critical Minerals in a Just and Equitable Energy Transition, established in response to calls from developing countries for action. He highlighted the panel's seven voluntary principles and five actionable recommendations aimed at embedding justice and equity across critical mineral value chains.

“The report identifies seven voluntary principles and five actionable recommendations to embed justice and equity across critical mineral value chains,” said Guterres.“These aim to empower communities, create accountability, and ensure that clean energy drives equitable and resilient growth. That includes advancing efforts to ensure maximum value is added in resource-rich developing countries.”

Guterres committed the United Nations to supporting the implementation of the panel's findings. He highlighted the establishment of a High Level Expert Advisory Group, which will accelerate action on key economic issues including benefit sharing, value addition, and fair trade. The group will include representatives from developing countries, Indigenous Peoples, local communities, young people, civil society, industry, and trade unions.

“Developing countries will be in the driving seat,” said Guterres.“And Indigenous Peoples, local communities, young people, civil society, industry, and trade unions will be at the table, alongside governments.”

Guterres also expressed his support for a global traceability, transparency and accountability framework for the entire critical mineral value chain, which he believes will help drive responsible production and safeguard human rights and the environment.

“I urge all leaders – in government, industry and civil society – to join us,” said Guterres.“And I look forward to hearing from you today on your plans to implement the Panel's findings.”

The Secretary-General emphasised the urgency of action as demand for critical minerals continues to surge. He called for a collective effort to turn the energy transition towards justice and equity.

“As demand for critical energy transition minerals surges, so must action,” said Guterres.“Together, let's turn the transition towards justice and equity.”

The Secretary-General's remarks underscore the urgent need for a more equitable and sustainable approach to the extraction and use of critical minerals, ensuring that the benefits of the energy transition are shared fairly and that environmental and human rights are protected.



