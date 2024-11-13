Qatar Witnessed 'Incredible Transformation' In Healthcare: HE Al-Kuwari

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar has witnessed great transformation in healthcare over the years, making it a world class system, noted the former of Public Health HE Dr Hanan Mohammed al-Kuwari on Wednesday.

“Under the unwavering and unlimited support of the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, and driven by Qatar National Vision 2030, Qatar has established a robust, world-class health system,” she told the opening session of the World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH) 2024.

“At WISH, we strive to present the world's most cutting-edge ideas and scientific advancements, but we also focus on confronting the urgent health challenges before us. Qatar holds a firm belief in our shared responsibility to foster understanding, drive progress and uphold the spirit of global cooperation,” Dr al-Kuwari explained.

The former minister commented that building upon the milestones attained by the health system, the Ministry of Public Health launched the third National Health Strategy for 2024-2030.“This strategy aims to enhance the health and well-being of the people of Qatar through excellence in service provision while ensuring sustainability and efficiency across an integrated, resilient health system,” she continued.

“ This year's theme of WISH 'Humanising Health, Conflict, Equity and Resilience, reflects our commitment to addressing the profound health challenges people face worldwide, especially those who have and continue to endure unimaginable hardship. We see this in the resilience personified in the story of a young Palestinian girl, Dareen al-Bayaa whose life changed when she lost her entire family in one day, reminding us of the human cost of conflict,” she highlighted.

Dr al-Kuwari commented that the toll of war and displacement has tested humanity's resilience and underscored the urgent need for peace, health and protection and the opening day's panel session on 'Protecting Health in Armed Conflict' focuses on this aspect.“This is about rebuilding lives, restoring hope and reimagining a future defined by compassion, adaptability and resilience. And it is in this spirit that the 7th edition of WISH is organised in collaboration with the World Health Organisation,” she pointed out.

“Let us, together, shape a future where health is genuinely humanised and no community is left behind. Thank you for your commitment, for your partnership, and for joining us in this journey,” concluded Dr al-Kuwari.

