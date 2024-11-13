Safegunlock Becomes A Purple Heart Foundation Featured Business Partner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SafeGunLock is the world's most secure, convenient and portable gun lock.

The mission of the Purple Heart Service Foundation is to enhance the quality of life of Purple Heart recipients and other honorably discharged veterans and their families.

SafeGunLock and the Purple Heart Foundation share a long-term goal of lowering rates among veterans and non-veterans alike.

- Steve Zaleznick, SafeGunLock Founder and CEO

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SafeGunLock has become a Featured Business Partner for the Purple Heart Foundation , a leading non-profit dedicated to enhancing the quality of life of Purple Heart recipients and other honorably discharged veterans. As the maker of the world's most secure, convenient and portable gun lock, SafeGunLock is proud to help support our veterans.

Statistically speaking, this collaboration couldn't come at a better time:



▪️ Firearms are the leading cause of death for American youth. (Everytown)

▪️Gun suicide claims the lives of more than 25,000 people in the US every year. (Everytown)

▪️In 2021, 30,177 active duty personnel and veterans who served after 9/11 died by suicide, compared to the 7,057 service members killed in combat over the same 20 years. (Watson Institute)



“An unlocked gun can destroy many lives at home,” says Steve Zaleznick, Founder and CEO.“SafeGunLock prevents such tragedies. SafeGunLock's mission is to save lives and reduce gun deaths by 10% in the U.S. and abroad within the next ten years by introducing safety products that will be desired by gun owners.”

The partnership between SafeGunLock and the Purple Heart Foundation is also timely because suicide by firearm rates are alarmingly high among veterans -- and one is too many. Studies have shown that limiting access to firearms can prevent suicide.

According to the Purple Heart Foundation,“a locked firearm utilizing a SafeGunLock can mean the difference between a family's tragedy and a Veteran's life being saved.”

For each lock purchased from SafeGunLock , the company will donate $5 to support the Purple Heart Foundation's mental health initiatives.

Praised by leading gun experts, SafeGunLock is poised to make a huge difference for millions of responsible owners who want at least one gun outside a safe to have at the ready, but who are also worried about vulnerable family members accidentally firing a gun.

About SafeGunLock

Founded in 2018, SafeGunLock and its sponsoring company, SFUS Inc., are at the forefront of firearm safety innovation and sell the most secure, convenient and portable gun lock for handguns in the world.

