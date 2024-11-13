1-800-STRIPER® Set To Paint The Town: Budget-Friendly Paved Lot Maintenance Comes To Atlanta

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

On September 16, the newest 1-800-STRIPER® franchise rolled

out in Atlanta OTP North, bringing business and property owners an affordable way to restore commercial and industrial parking lots – as well as plenty of other paved areas.

1-800-STRIPER® was founded more than 25 years ago on the belief that businesses don't need to spend a fortune on parking lot repairs and maintenance to make a good impression. Often, a fresh set of lines is all that's needed.

The striping company offers customized layouts for parking lots and paved areas, ensuring ADA compliance, safety, and proper traffic flow. In addition, they

provide layout and line painting for sports courts, interior markings for parking garages and factories, and

temporary solutions for special events and construction sites.

The 1-800-STRIPER® concept began in 1999 when founder Luke Menear saw an unmet need in the industry. After working for a pavement maintenance company for just a few weeks, he noticed many property owners were spending large amounts of money on unnecessary maintenance when a few freshly painted lines would yield the same results. He purchased the company's striping equipment and set out to make his vision a reality, providing quick, budget-friendly solutions for keeping parking lots safe and attractive. More than two decades and over a million lines later, the company continues to build the trust of its customers through fast, friendly service, and excellent results.

1-800-STRIPER® of Atlanta OTP North owner Ilan Kopecky is looking forward to continuing the company's superior customer service and quality standards. "After spending 23 years in software and SaaS sales, I recognized a significant opportunity to modernize an age-old industry," Kopecky said. "The launch of our 1-800-STRIPER® franchise in Atlanta is not just about offering top-tier striping services; it's about applying the innovative, customer-focused principles I've honed over two decades in tech. In a business traditionally built on handshakes and word-of-mouth, I aim to introduce a fresh approach that emphasizes transparency, efficiency, and exceptional service. We're excited to redefine the standards of this industry in Atlanta, and we can't wait to show the community what's possible!"

Area business and property owners looking for a budget-friendly option for maintaining paved areas can call 404-835-9809 or visit

to set up a free estimate.

