AI Unlimited Group Enters B2B Market With Game-Changing Acquisition Of Resolve Debt Platform

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Unlimited Group (OTCQB: AIUG), a pioneering force in artificial intelligence innovation, is thrilled to announce the of Resolve Debt, a powerful AI-driven specializing in debt collection and accounts receivable automation. This transformative acquisition marks AI Unlimited's strategic entry into the B2B space, expanding its portfolio beyond consumer solutions and paving the way for accelerated growth in the fintech landscape.

Resolve Debt brings an unparalleled AI-powered approach to debt collection, designed to boost efficiency, optimize recovery rates, and enhance client relationships for businesses and financial institutions. By harnessing predictive analytics, AI-driven communication, and advanced sentiment analysis, Resolve Debt revolutionizes collections-delivering speed, precision, and a human touch. This platform offers companies an end-to-end solution for enhancing cash flow and driving operational success.

"Our acquisition of Resolve Debt is a bold step forward in our mission to transform industries through AI," said Trent McKendrick, CEO of AI Unlimited. "With a strong foundation in digital debt collection, I am especially excited about integrating Resolve's next-gen capabilities into our ecosystem. This acquisition empowers us to provide businesses with a potent tool that not only elevates recovery rates but also improves debtor engagement and compliance."

Positioned to capture a significant share of the $21 billion U.S. debt collection market, as well as the fast-growing accounts receivable automation sector, Resolve Debt is set to accelerate AI Unlimited's trajectory. This acquisition reaffirms AI Unlimited's commitment to delivering scalable, automated solutions that drive real-world value across multiple industries.

By integrating Resolve Debt into its expanding AI ecosystem, AI Unlimited equips businesses with intelligent automation solutions for optimized financial performance. This acquisition strengthens AI Unlimited's portfolio and underscores its dedication to offering comprehensive, data-driven solutions for a digital-first economy.

About AI Unlimited Group Inc.

AI Unlimited Group Inc. is an innovative AI company focused on revolutionizing industries through advanced artificial intelligence solutions. Backed by a team of top developers and SI project managers, AI Unlimited excels in financial management, automation, and consumer empowerment. The company creates AI-driven platforms that deliver personalized, seamless, and automated experiences for both businesses and consumers. For more information, visit aiunlimitedgroup.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements, other than historical facts, are forward-looking and involve several risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements.

