Manipur: Militants Set Fire To Trucks Carrying Essentials

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Nov 13 (IANS) Two trucks, carrying foodgrains and essentials, for the tribal districts in Manipur, were reportedly set on fire by suspected on the Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37) on Wednesday, said adding that the security forces launched a search operations to nab the perpetrators.

Police said that the two Noney, Longmai and Tamenglong districts bound trucks transporting rice, potatoes and onions were burnt down by the suspected militants at Old Kaiphundai.

The incident occurred on a section of the National Highway that connects the Jiribam (near southern Assam), Tamenglong and Noney districts.

In response to the incident, the Rongmei Naga community has announced a complete boycott of supplies to the Kuki community in Tamenglong and Noney districts, effective immediately and continuing until further decision.

A statement by the Naga body strongly condemned the attack, describing it as an assault not only on the trucks but on the community's well-being.

“The Rongmei Naga people have consistently urged Jiribam police to ensure free movement for all vehicles, loaded or unloaded, on NH-37 without security escorts.

This highway falls within our jurisdiction, and we have upheld peace for all travellers,” the statement said.

The Rongmei Naga community appreciates the Manipur government's efforts to provide security convoys for vehicles carrying petroleum products, food grains and essential goods.

The Rongmei Naga Students' Organisation (RNSOM) condemning Wednesday's incident alleged that the armed Kuki militants attacked two trucks and fired“hundreds of rounds” before setting the vehicles ablaze.

The RNSOM's statement noted that this marks the second such incident along NH-37, following a previous attack in Kaimai.

The organisation claimed that the attack was a“deliberate attempt to undermine the existence of the Rongmei community people within their own territory” and reiterated its commitment to protecting the rights and safety of the community amidst ongoing tensions in the region.

The NH-37 and Imphal-Dimapur National High (NH-2) are the two vital highways to carry food grains, medicines, essentials, transport fuels, and construction materials to Manipur from various parts of the country via Assam and Nagaland respectively.