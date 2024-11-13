Sharing CIIE Stories - Sharing Opportunities Reported By China News Network

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bilingual edition of CIIE Stories officially released

SHANGHAI, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Themed "Sharing Opportunities, Everlasting Progress”, the launch event of bilingual edition of CIIE Stories was held at the National and Center (Shanghai) on Friday.

This marks the third consecutive year that a new edition of CIIE Stories has been released during the China International (CIIE). The new edition is organized into four sections: Door of Opportunity, Power of Innovation, Beauty of Development, and Promise to Openness. By telling engaging stories, it aims to illustrate how the CIIE fosters economic and trade reciprocity, mutual trust, and cultural exchanges.

The latest edition is edited by the China International Import Expo Bureau, the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), and China News Network.

Li Guoqing, deputy director-general of the CIIE Bureau, said that CIIE partners from around the world gathered by the banks of the Huangpu River and convened at the "four-leaf clover" venue, where they engaged in trade discussions, signed contracts, exchanged ideas, and deepened friendships. They opened the door to opportunities, pooled innovative strength, shared the beauty of development, and jointly embarked on a journey of openness. A series of vivid "CIIE stories" continue to unfold. These "CIIE stories" document the transformation of exhibits into commodities and exhibitors into investors while also highlighting the role of the CIIE in fostering an open world economy and a community with a shared future of mankind. They exemplify the CIIE's strong appeal.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between China and Norway; Norway is also participating in the country exhibition of the CIIE for the first time. In the opinion of Solfrid Helgesen, deputy consul general of Royal Norwegian Consulate General in Shanghai, the CIIE provides an important platform for Norwegian companies to understand and enter the Chinese market. She said, "The 'CIIE Stories' capture the real moments behind the expo through vivid narratives, showcasing the efforts of all participants and reflecting the new landscape of global trade cooperation. We also look forward to seeing more Norwegian companies share their experiences and achievements here in the future, further enriching the 'CIIE Stories'."

Two exhibitor representatives shared their "CIIE Stories” at the event.

Liu Chang, vice president of Cargill Greater China, said the company has participated in the CIIE for seven consecutive times. This year, its booth features a naked-eye 3D screen that takes everyone on "The Wonderful Journey of a Soybean." From seeds taking root and sprouting in the U.S. and Brazil to finally reaching the dining tables of Chinese consumers, the soybean story echoes Cargill's growth alongside the CIIE and the Chinese market.









Isabel Saia, founder of Peru's Warmpaca, shared her CIIE story

Isabel Saia, founder of Peru's Warmpaca, a Peruvian clothing and accessories manufacturer, shared that when Warmpaca first participated in the CIIE, "our booth was tiny, but there are always many audiences coming to us every day, appreciating our products and inquire about cooperation." Saia noted that the CIIE brings Peruvian handicrafts to the world stage and that the Warmpaca brand has experienced rapid growth thanks to the CIIE, with production increasing by 500%, benefiting over 200 Peruvian artisan families.

Since the first CIIE, there have been countless vivid "CIIE Stories" occurring behind the scenes. In 2022, the China International Import Expo Bureau and the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) launched a global campaign titled "My CIIE Stories." Over the past three years, more than 180 stories have been posted, with 25,000 media reports generating a total reach of nearly 2 billion. In July this year, a new round of the "My CIIE Stories" global campaign was launched, attracting a surge of submissions and serving as vivid proof of the "CIIE Appeal."







Justyna Szpakowska shared her CIIE story

The new book release event on Friday also features renowned media professional Justyna Szpakowska, who shares her unique connection to the CIIE and her thoughts on telling“CIIE Stories”. Following Justyna's perspective, a social media relay challenge is initiated. The CIIE organizers invite all participants of this event to grab their phones or cameras to capture the exciting moments at the CIIE. They are encouraged to invite friends, family, and colleagues to join this relay, providing everyone with the opportunity to become a storyteller of CIIE.

On Nov. 8, coinciding with the 25th Chinese Journalist Day, the CIIE organizers extended their wishes to the journalists who have been reporting on the CIIE over the past years. At the event, representatives of the Royal Norwegian Consulate General in Shanghai, exhibitors, purchasers, and international students were presented with the new CIIE Stories book.

