Ehang Launches Urban Air Mobility Hub At Luogang Central Park In Hefei To Drive Low-Altitude Economy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: EH), the world's leading Urban Air Mobility (“UAM”) company, today announced the launch of a UAM Hub (the“Hub”) at Luogang Central Park in Hefei, Anhui Province, marking the second vertiport established in Luogang Park following the opening of the Urban Air Mobility Operations Center in May, which will serve as a key infrastructure for the future operation of EH216-S pilotless passenger-carrying aerial vehicles. This Hub also sets a new milestone in EHang's partnership with Hefei City in the low-altitude economy sector and will serve as a demonstration project for the commercial operations of electric vertical takeoff and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft in Eastern China.







(The Launch Ceremony of Hefei UAM Hub)









(EHang UAM Hub in Hefei Luogang Central Park)

The Launch Event of UAM Hub, High-Energy Solid-State Battery Technology Breakthrough and Hefei Low-Altitude Planning was held in Hefei today. Esteemed guests, including Mr. Hongwen Zhang, member of the Standing Committee of Anhui Province and Secretary of Hefei Municipal Committee, and Mr. Fei Yuan, member of the Standing Committee of Hefei and Deputy Mayor, attended the event, witnessing the launch of the UAM hub.

Titled "Ascend", the UAM Hub's upward spiral design symbolizes the rise of the eVTOL low-altitude economy. It spans approximately 1,963 square meters and is designed to accommodate 10 to 20 units of EH216-S aircraft. It features multiple dedicated zones for ticketing, passenger waiting, boarding, and a command-and-control center and charging and maintenance areas. It will provide EH216-S flight services for the public according to the operational standard after obtaining the Air Operator Certificate (“OC”). The hub also serves the functions of maintenance and provides educational services.

The UAM Hub will be operated by Hefei Heyi Aviation Co., Ltd. (“Heyi Aviation”), as a complement to another UAM operation center inaugurated in May 2024 also within Luogang Central Park. This operation center is equipped to operate 10 units of EH216-S aircraft and store up to 50 eVTOL aircraft, enabling low-altitude shuttle flights within the park.







(The first UAM Operation Center launched at Hefei Luogang Central Park)

At today's events, the Hefei Municipal Government released the Low altitude Infrastructure and Scenario Application Plan for Urban Air Mobility, proposing to establish a three-level infrastructure network for low altitude takeoff and landing in Hefei based on application scenario services, including UAM hubs, UAM bases, and takeoff and landing points, serving three main use cases of air shuttle, aerial tourism, and cross-district transportation in the city's main areas. As infrastructure network continues to develop and advance with more eVTOL aircraft integrated into operations, Hefei's low-altitude economy is poised for stronger momentum.







(The Hefei Municipal Government released the Low altitude Infrastructure and Scenario Application Plan for Urban Air Traffic)

Since its strategic partnership with the Hefei Municipal Government began in October 2023, EHang has been consistently making strides in advancing its low-altitude development blueprint in the region. In the fourth quarter of 2023, EHang delivered 15 units of EH216-S to a Hefei customer and successfully conducted a debut commercial flight demonstration at Luogang Park in December 2023. In March 2024, EHang and the Hefei Municipal Government jointly established Heyi Aviation, a low-altitude operations company, to oversee implementation and operation of low-altitude projects in Hefei. In July, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (the“CAAC”) formally accepted Heyi Aviation's application for an Air Operator Certificate (the“AOC” or“OC”) for civil pilotless passenger-carrying aerial vehicles. The first OC in the eVTOL industry is expected to be obtained within this year. Once the OC is obtained, Heyi Aviation will launch commercial operations of the EH216-S pilotless passenger-carrying aerial vehicles across various scenarios, including sightseeing tourism, air shuttle, and aerial logistics at the Hub and the Operation Center in Luogang Central Park, offering the public efficient and convenient UAM services. The Luogang UAM Operations Center and Hub were completed and inaugurated in May and November of this year, respectively, providing necessary infrastructure support to accelerate the commercial eVTOL aircraft operations. In the third quarter of 2024, EHang delivered five units of EH216-S to the Hefei customer, increasing the number of eVTOL aircraft deployed in Luogang Central Park.







EHang's rapid progress in implementing its low-altitude projects in Hefei is largely attributable to the comprehensive support in the low-altitude sector provided by the local government. As a pioneer and demonstration city for low-altitude airspace management reform, Hefei has been fully committed to driving the development of the low-altitude economy. The city has successively introduced the“Hefei Low-Altitude Economic Development Action Plan (2023–2025)” along with various supportive policies designed to stimulate growth in this sector. Additionally, Hefei has established a dedicated task force for low-altitude economic development and offers subsidies among other means of support for the launch of eVTOL routes, infrastructure construction, and more related initiatives. EHang is working with the local regulatory authorities to promote airspace planning, the air traffic management platform, etc. With the gradual completion of the vertiport infrastructure network in Luogang Park, Hefei will be at the forefront of innovating the low-altitude management model to meet the development needs of the low-altitude economy.

Mr. Yuan Fei, Member of the Standing Committee of Hefei and Deputy Mayor, stated, "Hefei will continue to invest in the low altitude economy industry chain to create a more prosperous eco-system. Our key focus lies in the integration of innovative projects, industrial chain, capital channels and talents, broadening low-altitude application, creating resilient business model and driving the consumption in low-altitude economy."

At the event ceremony, Conor Yang, Chief Financial Officer of EHang, commented,“EHang is accelerating the commercial operations of EH216-S and continuously to partner with local governments across multiple regions to build exemplary models of low-altitude economic operations. As a strategic partner of Hefei City, EHang has completed a debut commercial flight demonstration in Hefei and assisted in the construction of two vertiports. The newly completed Hefei UAM Hub stands as an outstanding testament to the collaborative innovation between EHang and its partners in the low-altitude operational ecosystem, reflecting the strong and critical support from both Anhui and Hefei governments for low-altitude economic development. With the imminent obtaining of the world's first eVTOL OC, EHang will work with partners to accelerate the commercial operation of eVTOL, driving Hefei's low-altitude economy to achieve high-quality development.”

