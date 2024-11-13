HOTWORX® Commemorates Veterans Day With Ongoing Support For U.S. Veterans

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Revolutionary Infrared Workout Franchise Donates Over $189,000 to Veteran Support Charities and Broadens Business Opportunities for Veterans



HOTWORX renews its commitment to veteran support, including significant partnerships and targeted fundraisers.

The brand's "Pink

Camo" towel raised $28,000 for the National Breast Cancer Foundation Military Women's Patient Relief Fund, supporting female veterans battling breast cancer. HOTWORX additionally has raised

over $160,000 for Sacred Mountain Retreat Center, aiding veterans and first responders in trauma recovery.

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Veterans Day,

HOTWORX , the pioneering infrared fitness studio franchise, reaffirms its commitment to supporting U.S. veterans with a series of impactful initiatives aimed at honoring and assisting those who have served. As part of a long-standing dedication to veterans and their families, HOTWORX partners with organizations and hosts annual fundraising events that directly benefit military communities nationwide.

We believe these veterans deserve unique support, & through our donation, we hope to make their battles a little easier.

HOTWORX CEO Stephen Smith presents Sacred Mountain Retreat Center (SMRC) a donation during the brand's convention in Nashville.

In October, HOTWORX launched the“Pink Camo” towel promotion to support female veterans battling breast cancer. Selling over 28,000 towels, the initiative raised $28,000 for the National Breast Cancer Foundation's Military Women's Patient Relief Fund.

Central to HOTWORX's mission is its long standing

partnership with the Sacred Mountain Retreat Center (SMRC), a non-profit organization devoted to helping veterans, first responders and their families with trauma recovery. Through a series of fundraisers, HOTWORX has raised $161,450

so far this year to donate to SMRC, supporting essential programs that aid veterans in their journey to heal.

In October, HOTWORX also launched the "Pink Camo" towel promotion to support female veterans battling breast cancer. Selling over 28,000 towels, the initiative raised $28,000 for the National Breast Cancer Foundation 's Military Women's Patient Relief Fund .

"The connection between military service and increased health risks, including breast cancer, is often overlooked. As a brand, we wanted our Breast Cancer Awareness Month promotion to honor female veterans who face this additional challenge after serving their country," said Stephen Smith, CEO of HOTWORX . "We believe these veterans deserve unique support, and through our donation, we hope to make their battles a little easier."

HOTWORX also encourages veterans to explore business ownership within the company by offering a discounted franchise fee to qualified veteran franchisees. This program is designed to empower veterans transitioning to new careers by providing them with opportunities to build and lead their own businesses.

"HOTWORX is committed to creating opportunities and support systems for our veterans, whether through wellness programs, business ownership or by supporting essential non-profits like Sacred Mountain," said Smith. "Our veterans deserve the utmost respect and assistance, and we're honored to help in any way we can."

Through these initiatives, HOTWORX remains dedicated to honoring and supporting veterans' health, wellness and professional success.

For more information about HOTWORX and to find a location near you, visit hotworx . For more on franchising opportunities with HOTWORX, visit: hotworx/franchising .

ABOUT HOTWORX®

Founded in Marrero, LA, HOTWORX introduces a groundbreaking fitness program and is one of the fastest-growing franchises worldwide, known for its innovative approach to infrared fitness training. With over 700 studio locations and over 250,000 members, HOTWORX provides members with an immersive, virtual exercise experience that combines the benefits of infrared heat with either 30-minute isometric workouts or 15-minute High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) sessions. Using its patented infrared sauna, HOTWORX offers a "3D Training" method, uniquely blending heat, infrared energy, and exercise for a deep, detoxifying workout. Members can conveniently book sessions through the HOTWORX Burn Off app, making fitness accessible and secure.

