Haoqi E-Bikes Launches 2024 Black Friday Promotion

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Haoqi E-Bikes , inspired by a deep-rooted love for family and nature, is excited to announce a major Black Friday sale on its popular Cheetah Dual Battery Full Suspension E-Bike. From November 12, 2024, through Black Friday, Haoqi will offer an incredible $1101 discount on the Cheetah model, bringing outdoor exploration within reach for even more families and adventurers. This exclusive offer is limited to 2,000 units and will be available through the official Haoqi website at .

Haoqi E-Bikes Black Friday Promo 2024 Get Up To 50% Off On Electric Bikes

A Mission Born from Family and a Love for the Outdoors

Founded by Lemmy, Haoqi E-Bikes stems from a passion for making nature accessible to all. Lemmy's childhood adventures in nature were more than vacations-they were moments of bonding, discovery, and connection. However, when his father's leg pain cut short a trip to the Great Smoky Mountains, Lemmy saw firsthand how physical challenges can limit these special experiences. Determined to overcome such barriers, he founded Haoqi E-Bikes to enable riders of all ages and abilities to experience the freedom of the outdoors. The brand's powerful, reliable e-bikes bridge technology and nature, making adventure accessible to everyone.

Haoqi Cheetah: Built for Adventure, Powered by Innovation

The Cheetah Dual Battery Full Suspension E-Bike is perfect for both urban commuters and outdoor enthusiasts. Key features include:



Dual battery system for extended range, reducing the need for frequent recharges.

Full suspension to ensure comfort and control on rough terrains.

750W motor for powerful performance, from steep climbs to long-distance rides.

Durable aluminum frame for strength and lightweight handling. Hydraulic disc brakes for reliable, responsive stopping power.

"The Cheetah represents our dedication to quality, innovation, and making nature accessible," said Lemmy, founder of Haoqi E-Bikes. "This Black Friday, we wanted to offer something truly special, reducing the price by $1101 to give more people the chance to experience the joy and freedom of electric biking."

Why This Black Friday Deal is Unmissable

This Black Friday promotion offers unbeatable value, allowing customers to experience the benefits of a high-performance e-bike at a fraction of the regular price. The limited-time discount not only makes the Cheetah affordable but also accessible to riders who want a sustainable, eco-friendly option for both daily commutes and rugged outdoor adventures.

How to Purchase

Starting on November 12, customers can visit to purchase the Haoqi Cheetah at the exclusive $1101 discount. With only 2,000 units available, this deal is expected to sell out quickly. The sale will run until Black Friday, or while supplies last.

For media inquiries, please contact: Haoqi E-Bikes Media Relations

Email: [email protected]



Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to join the Haoqi family and enjoy the freedom of electric biking at an exceptional price. Explore more with the Haoqi Cheetah-your adventure awaits!

