Junk Doctors Announce Program To Help With Western NC Recovery Efforts

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Morrisville, NC, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Junk Doctors, a leading junk removal and hauling services company serving clients in Charlotte, Greensboro, and Raleigh-Durham, is happy to announce the launch of its program to help with Western NC recovery efforts from devasting Hurricane Helene that occurred on September 24th.

With a goal of raising $20,000 to support recovery and relief efforts in Western NC, the waste disposal experts' new program pledges a percentage of all sales to the nondenominational evangelical Christian aid organization The Samaritans Purse, which is assisting those affected by the hurricane's impact in the region.

“At Junk Doctors, our mission is to provide you with a professional, positive, and engaging junk removal experience while being socially and environmentally responsible,” said a spokesperson for Junk Doctors.

Catering to both commercial and residential customers, Junk Doctors has fast become the largest junk removal company in North Carolina with a 5-star reputation for reliability, extraordinary customer service, and a swift service that offers removal services within 24 hours.

The friendly and committed team ensures that they always arrive uniformed and in clearly marked trucks, provides courtesy phone calls, and is committed to turning a potentially complicated and stressful junk or clutter removal process into an easy, fun experience.

From Attic Cleanouts to hot tub removal, deck demolition debris, clothing and toys, carpets, hoarding cleanout services, and appliance removal, Junk Doctors not only efficiently removes unwanted or broken items but also donates and recycles approximately 60 percent of all items it picks up.

To get started at Junk Doctors, customers only need to follow 3 simple steps. These include:

Schedule A Visit: First, customers who are interested in achieving a stress and clutter-free space can reach out to the company by phone or the convenient“Book Now” option online to arrange a time that suits their unique schedule.

On-site Quote: The experienced team of junk hauling experts will arrive at a customer's location to assess the junk project in person to ensure they don't have to overpay for their removal services.

Load and Haul : The last step is for customers to approve the quoted price before Junk Doctors proceed to clean things up and haul away the desired junk or clutter to a donation, recycling, or disposal facility.

“Junk Doctors is redefining clutter relief. We handle the heavy lifting, leaving you with a stress-free space. From furniture and appliances to yard waste and construction debris, Junk Doctors removes it all to offer fast and affordable solutions aimed to keep a business or home clutter-free,” furthered the spokesperson for Junk Doctors.

Dedicated to offering clients transparent pricing and a fair, personalized quote based on the volume of space taken up in the company's trucks and including all labor and disposal fees, Junk Doctors provides a cost-effective solution to remove a wide array of commercial and residential items carefully and quickly.

Junk Doctors invites individuals seeking a hassle-free solution to their clutter or junk problem to request an online appointment for a free quote and to aid in Hurricane Helene's Western NC recovery efforts today.

About Junk Doctors

Established in 2011, Junk Doctors is a budget-friendly junk removal and hauling services for furniture, appliances, yard waste, cleanouts, and mattresses in North Carolina. With an experienced team committed to customer satisfaction and building long-lasting working relationships, Junk Doctors has become renowned for turning a potentially complicated and stressful process into an easy, fun experience.

To learn more about Junk Doctors and the launch of its program to help with Western NC recovery efforts, please visit the website at .

CONTACT: Junk Doctors (919) 626-9209