About 10,000 Km Of Railroad Tracks Destroyed In Ukraine Since War Started

Since the Russian full-scale invasion started, about 10,000 kilometers of railroad tracks in Ukraine have been damaged, destroyed or lost.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrzaliznytsia JSC in response to an inquiry from an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Since February 24, 2022, about 10,000 kilometers of railroad tracks and 43 railway station buildings have been damaged, destroyed or lost. Other infrastructure objects also suffered damage,” the report states.

Following a report by Kyiv School of Economics (KSE), which covers the period from February 2022 until January 2024, up to 507 kilometers of railroad tracks were damaged; 126 railway stations and terminals were damaged and destroyed, including over 55 – on the Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Over 700 kilometers of railroad tracks have been left on the temporarily occupied territory. Overall, 5,500 buildings and about 4,000 structures owned by Ukrzaliznytsia JSC were damaged, destroyed or lost. Additionally, the company's movable assets, which were not timely taken from the temporarily occupied areas, are considered to be lost, destroyed or stolen by Russian troops.

The KSE analysts estimated the total direct damage caused to Ukraine's railway infrastructure at USD 4.3 billion.

“Railway workers are restoring the railroad tracks damaged by the enemy. Since the full-scale invasion started, more than 3,600 kilometers of tracks have been partially and fully restored, as well as 41 station buildings and other infrastructure facilities to keep trains running,” Ukrzaliznytsia JSC added.

Over eight months of 2024, as part of seasonal track repair works, railway workers have repaired 737.6 kilometers of railroad tracks, which is 62% of the annual target.

Overall, Ukrzaliznytsia JSC is planning to repair more than 1,195 kilometers of railroad tracks and 1,073 railroad switches by the end of 2024.

A reminder that, on November 2, 2024, Russian troops shelled a railway station in the Dnipropetrovsk region . The building was damaged, and a female railway worker was reported injured.