What Donald Trump's Pledge To Close The Department Of Education Means For Schools

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President-elect Donald reiterated his vow to close the U.S. Department of Education on the campaign trail, calling it a "bloated and radical bureaucracy" that interferes in American families' lives. Trump 's comments, made during recent rallies, highlight his view of the department as a symbol of overreach affecting American families.

He argued that state-level management would yield better educational outcomes, stating,“We spend more money per pupil, by three times, than any other nation, and yet we're absolutely at the bottom.” The president-elect intends to transfer all education responsibilities to the states, aiming to downsize federal influence on school policies and curricula.

In a September rally, Trump promised to“eliminate the federal Department of Education,” citing it as part of his goal to“drain the government education swamp.”“I say it all the time, I'm dying to get back to do this. We will ultimately eliminate the federal Department of Education,” he said in September during a rally in Wisconsin. "We will drain the government education swamp and stop the abuse of your taxpayer dollars to indoctrinate America's youth with all sorts of things that you don't want to have our youth hearing," Trump said.

In October, he reiterated the plan, arguing for federal education dollars to“follow the student” instead of supporting a“bloated and radical bureaucracy.”“We want federal education dollars to follow the student, rather than propping up a bloated and radical bureaucracy in Washington, D.C.,” he said in.“We want to close the federal Department of Education.”

Historical context:

Established in 1979 under then-President Jimmy Carter, the Department of Education fulfilled a campaign promise to the National Education Association, a powerful teachers' union. Its creation centralized various federal education programs under one agency, solidifying its Cabinet-level status.

Legislative challenges:

Dismantling the department would require an act of Congress, likely needing a supermajority of 60 votes in the Senate. Although Republicans have won back Senate control, they remain short of the 60 votes required, making bipartisan support necessary.