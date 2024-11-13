Floward boosts customer engagement with Braze using WhatsApp

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services)

Dubai, UAE; November 13, 2024: Braze (Nasdaq: BRZE), the leading customer engagement that empowers brands to Be Absolutely Engaging™, has helped Floward, the go-to destination for flowers and gifts delivery in MENA and the UK, strengthen their customer engagement and conversion rates, particularly through WhatsApp. Floward has successfully completed campaigns using Braze Canvas, the customer journey tool, for cross-channel promotions involving WhatsApp, push notifications, in-app messages, and email.



According to Shahid Nizami, Vice President APAC & GCC, at Braze: “Floward is dedicated to bringing joy, convenience, and thoughtfulness to gifting, and we are delighted to work with them to infuse those elements into their customer engagement strategy too. Using the Braze platform, Floward is able to create deeper customer engagement through creative marketing campaigns, leading to higher customer retention, lifetime value, and positive word-of-mouth referrals.”



Using the Braze platform, Floward created personalized content and visuals for each customer segment, developing separate campaigns for different markets with criteria defined for segments, such as churned users and new customers. For instance, Floward built a cross-channel journey for Valentine’s Day using Braze Canvas, sending personalized and segmented messages that reduced churn and increased sales. Floward reported achieving a 21% increase in positive reviews, a 55% WhatsApp read rate, and 99.1% share of voice compared to direct competitors for the holiday.



“Braze is instrumental in enhancing our business operations and fostering stronger relationships with our customers. The platform's robust segmentation capabilities, real-time data analysis, and breadth of channels have allowed us to deliver personalized and timely communications, driving significant improvements in engagement and retention,” says Mohamed Mousa, Chief Marketing Officer, at Floward.



“We find WhatsApp to be an especially impactful platform in our cross-channel campaigns using Braze Canvas. It has generated the highest revenue and conversion rates of all the channels we have used. Using deep links and personalized messages ensures high engagement and immediate customer action,” Mousa added.



Leveraging WhatsApp and Braze Canvas led to:



● Higher engagement rates: The ability to send personalized messages directly to customers' phones makes the communication feels more relevant and engaging.

● Real-time interaction: WhatsApp allows for real-time interaction, enabling Floward to address customer queries instantly and provide support as they navigate through their offerings. This immediacy enhances the customer experience and boosts satisfaction.

● Effective re-engagement of inactive users: Personalized re-engagement messages sent via WhatsApp have shown a higher success rate in bringing back these customers. Additionally, they’ve successfully used WhatsApp for reminder campaigns, prompting customers to complete their purchases or revisit their carts, which has positively impacted Floward’s overall sales.



By continuously tracking engagement and conversion rates using Braze platform, Floward can make iterative adjustments to their strategy, improving its success in running marketing campaigns.



