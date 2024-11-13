Unlock Your Wanderlust: Turkish Airlines' Lucky 7 for November Revealed

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Turkish Airlines, the world-renowned aviation provider, continues its popular "Lucky 7" campaign, offering UAE travellers exceptional value on flights to seven handpicked destinations this November.



This month, embark on a journey of discovery with discounted fares to Accra, Bologna, San Francisco, Tbilisi, Nice, Trabzon, and Kayseri. Experience everything from vibrant African culture to European charm and the captivating landscapes of America.



As part of the ongoing "Lucky 7" promotion, travellers can enjoy an AED 500 discount on one-way and return flights from Dubai to these featured destinations. Use the promo code SAVE500 at checkout to redeem this offer. The sales period for these November destinations is open until November 30, 2024, with travel valid until October 31, 2025.



Turkish Airlines’ “Lucky 7” campaign underscores the airline’s dedication to providing unparalleled travel opportunities, connecting passengers to diverse corners of the globe with exceptional savings.



For passengers connecting through Istanbul Airport, Turkish Airlines’ complimentary "Stopover Istanbul" program offers a hotel stay for layovers of 20 hours or more. Explore Istanbul's historical wonders with TourIstanbul, offering complimentary guided tours for layovers between six and 24 hours.









