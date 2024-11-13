Anarchy Outdoors Now Carries Lindnerhof Tactical Clothing And Gear

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Smithfield UT: UF Pro is a name you would know if you served in an official duty, either as an LEO, in a military or paramilitary role, or even as a first responder. The company's tactical gear, inclusive of jackets, pants, and other field gear, is durable, comfortable, practical, and custom-built for duty use.



What you might not know is that the company is under an umbrella of brands that also includes Lindnerhof Taktik, a German brand that specializes in the same: hard-use duty gear.



It has been historically less convenient to get Lindnerhof tactical gear stateside, compared to the relative prevalence of UF Pro gear. But that dynamic is changing, as Anarchy Outdoors now proudly carries this sister brand in its online store.



Anarchy Outdoors might be a company that you think of when you're looking for an updated CZ Magwell or a bolt knob, but they offer much more than these accessories. They now sell Lindnerhof gear.



Committed to continuous innovation, two things that define Lindnerhof gear are modularity and durability. Many of their accessories are MOLLE and PALS compatible and can be rigged and carried more than one way.



They've also pioneered a remarkable material, which they call MX laminate, or multiaxial laminate material, that is renowned for its lightweight nature and deceptively tough construction.



All of Lindnerhof Tactical's clothing, field gear and accessories are designed using the insight gleaned from real-world experience and their solutions are extensively field-tested to stand up to the most unforgiving of conditions, ensuring a high standard of quality.



Made from the finest materials, the company's tactical accessories are also made according to precise manufacturing protocols, ensuring they can live up to the aforementioned, uncompromising standard of quality.



Lindnerhof further refines its commitment to quality, and to the customer, by extending uncompromising customer support and by maintaining in-house production, to maintain control over quality.



In short, customers can get from Lindnerhof Tactical gear the same level of quality they've come to expect from UF Pro, and in some cases, even better, in unique, modular systems and solutions such as gear pouches, plate carriers, dump pouches, mag pouches, medic pouches, shoulder pads, belts, chest rigs, straps, and much more.



And now, customers won't have to look too far to explore the quality of this brand. For more information on the current UF Pro and Lindnerhof Taktik gear available on Anarchy Outdoors, customers are encouraged to visit their website, where they will be able to find more information on Anarchy Outdoors' catalog, which also contains gun parts and accessories like compensators, CZ magwells, and much more.



They can also reach out to Anarchy Outdoors' customer service department for more information by phone or email, at ... or 833-980-0333, respectively.

