Four Wounded In Russian Drone Strike On Apartment Building In Kharkiv
Date
11/13/2024 7:16:28 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian drone struck an apartment building in Kharkiv's Saltivskyi district on Wednesday, November 13, wounding four people.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on the Telegram messenger, Ukrinform reports.
"According to preliminary reports, we have another drone strike in the city. We are clarifying the details," the post said.
According to Terekhov, the drone hit an apartment block in the Saltivskyi district.
"The number of those injured has increased to four," the mayor later posted on Telegram.
On November 13, Russian forces launched a drone strike near a shopping center in Kharkiv, damaging more than 20 cars and trolleybus wires.
