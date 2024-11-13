Helbor Prioritizes Inventory Sales to Manage Rising Debt in Q3 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Helbor, a prominent Brazilian developer, has demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of economic headwinds. The company's third-quarter results for 2024 reveal a nuanced picture of growth and strategic adaptation. Helbor reported a net of R$ 9.2 million ($1.61 million), marking a 7.7% increase from the previous year.



This growth occurred despite challenging conditions. The company's net revenue reached R$ 346.6 million ($60.81 million), reflecting a 6.8% year-over-year increase. These figures suggest Helbor's ability to navigate a complex economic landscape. The company's gross margin improved to 32.3%, indicating effective cost management and project selection.



However, not all metrics showed positive trends. The EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) declined by 13.3% to R$ 57.6 million ($10.11 million).



This decrease hints at potential operational challenges or increased expenses. Despite this, the adjusted EBITDA rose by 12.4% to R$ 124.1 million ($21.77 million), suggesting underlying strength in core operations.







Helbor's financial position remains a point of concern. The company's net debt increased by 6.2% to R$ 1.77 billion ($310.53 million). This rise in debt levels could impact future growth and financial flexibility. The compan also experienced a cash burn of R$ 21.4 million ($3.75 million) during the quarter.



Sales performance painted a mixed picture. While gross sales reached R$ 494 million ($86.67 million), net sales remained stable at R$ 222.1 million ($38.96 million). This disparity between gross and net sales warrants closer examination. It may indicate challenges in converting leads to finalized deals.

Helbor's strategy of focusing on existing inventory sales and accelerating customer transfers appears prudent. This approach aims to reduce debt and improve cash flow. The company's decision not to launch new projects during the quarter aligns with this conservative strategy.



The real estate market in Brazil continues to face challenges. Economic uncertainties and changing consumer preferences influence demand. Helbor's performance suggests a cautious approach to navigating these market dynamics. The company's focus on financial stability over aggressive expansion reflects a pragmatic mindset.



Looking ahead, Helbor's ability to manage its debt while maintaining growth will be crucial. The company's land bank update, increasing potential gross value from R$ 10.2 billion to R$ 11.2 billion, indicates long-term planning. This expansion could provide opportunities for future development when market conditions improve.







