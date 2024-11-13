(MENAFN) A recent report has identified delays in the implementation of intelligent systems as the primary challenge facing the logistics and transport sector under Jordan’s economic modernization vision in the third quarter of this year. These delays were attributed to technical and logistical issues, particularly in finalizing the integrated national system and transport documentation for the unified transport project, which necessitated adjustments to the terms of reference and a re-tendering process.



Despite these setbacks, the report highlights significant progress in the sector. Noteworthy accomplishments included awarding a tender for engineering studies and designs for the King Abdullah II Street development project and completing technical, legal, financial, and structural studies for the toll system on the Amman Development Corridor, Phase I.



Additionally, ongoing work included the continued development of the Golden List, Silver List, and National Golden List programs, with the Golden List component uploaded to the ASYCUDA pilot server for technical review. Surveys of 35 service procedures were completed, along with the preparation of plans for services to be activated on the pre-approvals and licenses platform.



In terms of public transportation, the trial operation of 48 buses on the Amman-Zarqa axis began, with plans to add 20 more buses to the fleet.



Looking ahead to 2024, the economic modernization vision’s executive program for logistics and transport will focus on implementing the National Transport Strategy (2023-2027), enacting new freight transport regulations, advancing railway infrastructure, and preparing for the establishment of a Jordanian sea carrier. Other initiatives include the launch of a container load distribution platform and the rehabilitation of Amman Civil Airport/Marka to meet licensing standards. The preparation of a feasibility study for an air cargo center at Queen Alia International Airport is also underway.

