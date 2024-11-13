Actions by Israeli military in northern Gaza point to deliberate strategy of expelling Palestinian population

(MENAFN) Recent actions by the Israeli military in northern Gaza point to a deliberate strategy of expelling the Palestinian population, with no plans for their return. An IDF brigadier general revealed to Israeli that Israel’s goal is to force Palestinians out of areas such as Beit Lahiya and the Jabaliya refugee camp, adding that the military intends to block humanitarian aid to these regions, asserting there are "no civilians left."



While Israeli authorities tried to retract these statements and deny that forced evictions were taking place, on-the-ground reports confirm the expulsions, despite the government's efforts to restrict press access. Humanitarian aid has been withheld, exacerbating the already critical situation and fueling concerns about widespread famine. The scenes of destruction in northern Gaza, with homes reduced to rubble and people fleeing with only the barest of belongings, evoke painful memories of Israel’s 1948 Nakba, when Palestinians were displaced during the founding of the state of Israel.



The ongoing military actions in Gaza align closely with the so-called "Generals' Plan," a leaked proposal from September which advocated for severing supplies to specific areas of Gaza and labeling residents as combatants unless they left. While Israel’s operations are currently focused on northern Gaza, the broader offensive reflects a systematic approach to ethnic cleansing—killing or displacing civilians, obliterating infrastructure, and rendering large swaths of land uninhabitable. Estimates of the death toll, currently around 43,000, are believed to be much lower than the true number, as many areas remain inaccessible and devastated.



Alongside these operations, Israel’s expansionist agenda in the West Bank has extended to Gaza, with settlers moving into land abandoned by displaced Palestinians. The broader goal of the "Generals' Plan" is to create a militarized zone under Israeli control, which Israeli political leaders see as an "achievement," even though the plan’s implementation would not prevent future forms of Palestinian resistance beyond the scope of Hamas.



Recent political shifts in Israel have strengthened the push for a harsher stance. Prime Minister Netanyahu's dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Galant, who had supported a ceasefire and the return of Israeli hostages, and his replacement with Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz, known for his alignment with Netanyahu's policies, signal that the campaign of displacement and ethnic cleansing in Gaza will continue, with no end in sight.

