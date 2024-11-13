Smart Mattress Market To Hit USD 2.3 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Smart mattress is projected to witness a CAGR of 3.7% during the period 2024-2032. This growth can be attributed to increasing consumer awareness about the importance of sleep quality.

Smart Mattress size was valued at approximately USD 1.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2024 to 2032. With increasing consumer focus on and wellness, the importance of quality sleep has gained attention.

Smart mattresses offer solutions that cater to this demand by providing features such as adjustable firmness, temperature control, and sleep tracking. These innovations help individuals optimize their sleep environment, enhancing overall rest and recovery. Additionally, the aging population is driving the need for specialized mattresses that offer benefits like pain relief and better posture support.

The smart mattress market is divided by product type into foam mattresses, innerspring mattresses, hybrid mattresses, latex mattresses, and others. In 2023, foam mattresses accounted for around 47% of the market share and are expected to reach USD 1 billion by 2032. Foam mattresses, especially memory foam and latex, are well-suited for integrating smart technology. Their design allows for the easy incorporation of sensors and electronic components, enabling the monitoring of sleep patterns, body movements, and temperature regulation. Additionally, foam mattresses are generally more cost-effective to produce compared to their hybrid or innerspring counterparts, making them a popular choice in the market.

When segmented by application, the smart mattress market is categorized into residential and commercial sectors. In 2023, the residential segment led the market, capturing about 83% of the share and is expected to reach 84% by 2032. The growing awareness of sleep's critical role in overall health has prompted more consumers to invest in smart mattresses. These mattresses offer features such as sleep tracking, personalized adjustments, and analytics to enhance sleep quality. With the rise in smart home technology, consumers are increasingly integrating smart mattresses into their living spaces for a more personalized and comfortable sleep experience.

North America dominated the global smart mattress market in 2023, holding a market share of around 43%, and is projected to reach USD 1 billion by 2032. The region is a leader in adopting new technologies, and consumers are quick to embrace innovative products that enhance convenience and comfort. As smart home technology continues to gain traction, smart mattresses are increasingly being adopted by tech-savvy consumers looking for fully connected solutions.

Major players in smart mattress market include Amerisleep, Casper Sleep Inc., Eight Sleep, Hilding Anders, iOBED, Kingsdown, Inc., Leesa Sleep, Nolah Sleep, Purple Innovation, LLC, ReST (Responsive Surface Technology), Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC, Sleep Number Corporation, Tempur Sealy International, Inc., Xiaomi, and Zeeq by REM-Fit. among others.

