India Hosts Senior Cancer Physicians, Policymakers From Bay Of Bengal Countries

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) In a significant step towards bolstering regional cooperation, India hosted senior cancer physicians and policymakers from BIMSTEC countries during the annual meeting of National Cancer Grid (NCG) held at Mumbai's Tata Memorial Hospital last week, the of External Affairs (MEA) revealed on Wednesday.

The NCG is a collaborative of over 360 cancer centres, research institutes, patient groups and professional societies in India and 15 other countries. The initiative is another step towards strengthening regional cooperation in the field of health among the member countries of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) grouping.

The meeting familiarised participants with the NCG activities, allowing for first-hand engagement in cancer control and laying the groundwork for future cooperation.

A key focus of the meeting was the exchange of ideas through brainstorming sessions on initiatives like Virtual Tumor Boards, workforce development for cancer care, assistance with cancer registries, and twinning cancer centres to foster long-term collaboration.

"This initiative will provide a major boost to BIMSTEC cooperation in the health sector, enhancing cancer control efforts across the region and strengthening the larger BIMSTEC partnership," the MEA stated.

The event featured 27 international leaders from 14 countries, marking the implementation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 10-point agenda set at the 21st ASEAN-India Summit in October 2024.

The gathering also included five senior cancer physicians and policymakers from three BIMSTEC nations, with MEA support. The discussions highlighted ways for ASEAN and BIMSTEC representatives to collaboratively support cancer control efforts in the region.

Founded in 1997, BIMSTEC has grown from its original four member states -- Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, and Thailand -- to include Myanmar, Bhutan, and Nepal, supporting regional collaboration on a variety of issues, including healthcare.