Russians Launch Heavy Strike On Kherson Damaging Apartment Buildings

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the evening of November 12, the Russian forces launched a heavy strike on Kherson's Dniprovskyi district damaging several apartment buildings.

This was reported by Chief of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko who also shared a video, according to Ukrinform.

"Last night, the Russian forces launched a heavy strike on Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. Several apartment buildings were damaged. Fortunately, no residents were injured," Mrochko wrote.

According to Mrochko, social workers from the Kherson City Military Administration began conducting door-to-door visits early in the morning, communicating with affected residents, providing consultations, and coordinating efforts to address the aftermath of the attack.

The City Military Administration also reported that from 6:00 on November 12 to 6:00 on November 13, the Russian forces shelled settlements within the city's territorial community six times. The shelling affected Kherson, Zelenivka, and Komyshany, with damage reported to at least 20 private houses and 5 apartment buildings.

Over the past day, five people were injured as a result of enemy shelling in the community.

Additionally, the main office of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) in Kherson region reported that enemy munitions hit two five-story buildings at different addresses, causing fires on the roof and in one of the rooms. Firefighters quickly extinguished both fires, which affected small areas.

Another fire, caused by a strike on a residential building, broke out in the village of Komyshany but was also successfully extinguished.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of November 13, a 52-year-old woman was killed in Beryslav, Kherson region, due to an attack by an enemy UAV. Two other women, aged 61 and 43, were injured by the explosion while outside.