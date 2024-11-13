In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Macular Degeneration Treatment Market: Key Drivers, Trends And Growth Forecast 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Macular Degeneration Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Macular Degeneration Treatment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business research company

The macular degeneration treatment market is rapidly expanding, from $9.74 billion in 2023 to $10.99 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 12.8%. Growth is driven by an aging population, lifestyle changes, limited treatment options, greater awareness, and advancements in healthcare infrastructure.

What Is the Expected Size of the Global Macular Degeneration Treatment Market, and How Fast Will It Grow?

The macular degeneration treatment market is expected to grow rapidly, reaching $16.99 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.5%. The growth is attributed to advancements in research, increased healthcare spending, rising incidence rates, personalized medicine approaches, and global vision health initiatives. Key trends include neuroprotection therapies, telemedicine expansion, personalized medicine, stem cell therapy research, and patient-focused education.

What Is Accelerating Growth in the Macular Degeneration Treatment Market?

The growing prevalence of retinal disorders is anticipated to drive the macular degeneration treatment market. These disorders affect the retina, impairing an individual's ability to process visual information, which can lead to distorted or lost vision, increasing the need for treatment options.

Who Are the Major Players Influencing the Macular Degeneration Treatment Market's Growth?

Major companies operating in the market report are Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Allergan Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Panoptica, Nidec Pharma Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Arrys Therapeutics Inc., Santen Pharmaceuticals, StemCells Inc., Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc., BioXcel Therapeutics Inc., Regenxbio Inc., Spark Therapeutics Inc., Alimera Sciences Inc., Rxi Pharmaceuticals, Avita Therapeutics Ltd.

What Are the Latest Trends Influencing Macular Degeneration Treatment Market Size?

Advanced therapies, including gene therapy, have emerged as a key trend in the macular degeneration treatment industry. Recent developments in treating inherited retinal diseases are driving growth in this market.

How Is The Global Macular Degeneration Treatment Market Segmented?

1) By Stage of Disease: Early-Stage AMD, Intermediate AMD, Late-Stage AMD

2) By End User: Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Ophthalmic Clinics, Hospitals

3) By Route of Administration: Oral, Injectable, Other Route of Administration

4) By Types: Wet Macular Degeneration, Dry Macular Degeneration

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Macular Degeneration Treatment Market

North America was the largest region in the macular degeneration treatment market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Macular Degeneration Treatment Market?

The macula is the central part of the retina responsible for central vision. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) causes degeneration of the macula, resulting in vision distortion or loss, typically occurring after age 60. Treatment for macular degeneration aims to slow the progression of the disease and prevent severe vision loss.

The Macular Degeneration Treatment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Macular Degeneration Treatment Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Macular Degeneration Treatment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into macular degeneration treatment market size, macular degeneration treatment market drivers and trends, macular degeneration treatment global market major players, macular degeneration treatment competitors' revenues, macular degeneration treatment global market positioning, and macular degeneration treatment market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

