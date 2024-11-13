Action Plan For Tackling Diabetes, Obesity Discussed At UDST's Event

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) M Mazharul Haque | The Peninsula

Doha: University of Doha for Science and (UDST) hosted the 3rd Care Symposium under the theme, 'Empowering Person-Centred Diabetes Care and Innovation' on Monday in collaboration with the National Diabetes Committee, of Public (MoPH), and Novo Nordisk, a global healthcare company. The symposium marked a milestone in Qatar's commitment to enhancing diabetes care and education.

The event attracted a diverse audience of healthcare professionals and students, both locally and internationally. The symposium featured a dynamic programme, including presentations, panel discussions, and an exhibition showcasing innovative advancements in diabetes care.

This year's theme, 'Empowering Person-Centered Diabetes Care and Innovation', aligns with the International Diabetes Federation's vision for 2024–2026, aiming to improve the quality of life for diabetes patients by empowering healthcare professionals and students with the necessary knowledge and skills.

Those present at the symposium included Sheikh Dr. Mohamed bin Hamad Al Thani, Director of Non-Communicable Disease Prevention Programmes; Prof Abdul-Badi Abou-Samra, Co-Chair, National Diabetes Committee and Director, Qatar Metabolic Institute; Dr. Rayana Ahmed Bou Haka, representative of the World Health Organisation office in Qatar; and a multitude of researchers, distinguished guests, faculty members and students.

UDST President Dr. Salem Al Naemi said,“The symposium serves as a vital scientific forum for healthcare professionals, where they exchange ideas and concepts on the latest trends in diabetes care. Through this symposium, we aim to empower healthcare providers to apply the latest strategies that contribute to improving the quality of life and health outcomes for diabetes patients. Diabetes represents a major global health challenge and the symposium highlights the importance of collaboration and innovation in addressing this challenge.”

Prof Abdul Badi Abou-Samra, Co-Chair of the National Diabetes Committee at the Ministry of Public Health and Director of the Qatar Metabolic Institute at Hamad Medical Corporation emphasised the importance of the forthcoming 'Action Plan on Obesity, Diabetes and Modifiable Risk Factors for ASCVDs (2024-2030),' which will be officially launched at the World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH) 2024 on November 14, coinciding with the World Diabetes Day.

“As we advance towards implementing the Action Plan, we are focusing on comprehensive strategies to address the root causes of obesity and diabetes in Qatar. Our approach aims to empower individuals, families and communities with the knowledge and resources to make healthier choices, while strengthening preventive healthcare services and enabling primary care to deliver care closer to home. The symposium held in collaboration with the UDST is a vital platform to share innovative practices and engage with healthcare professionals who play a crucial role in transforming patient care. Together, we strive to create a healthier future by tackling these challenges, inspiring change, and enhancing the quality of life for all,” he said.

Venkat Kalyan, Vice-President and General Manager of Novo Nordisk Gulf, said,“Novo Nordisk is grateful to be a part of today's event and collaborated with the UDST to organise the symposium on diabetes care.”

He underscored the critical need to raise awareness about diabetes as a chronic and recurrent condition that has reached high prevalence level in Qatar.“Novo Nordisk continues its commitment to diabetes care through collaborative partnerships with key stakeholders and healthcare organisations.”

Kalyan added,“We are committed to enhancing the quality of life for individuals living with diabetes by reshaping the preventive measures and treatment approaches for diabetes.”