Germany’s yearly inflation increases to 2 percent in October

(MENAFN) The consumer prices in Germany published a surge of 2 percent in the previous month on an annual basis, federal authority Destatis released on Tuesday.



It was at 1.6 percent in the previous couple of month and 1.9 percent in August but fell from 3.8 percent in October 2023.



The price climb stemmed from surge in food prices and current beyond-average price rises for facilities.



It pointed out that "By contrast, the development of energy prices again had a dampening effect on the inflation rate in October 2024."



Compared with the previous couple of months, consumer prices increased by 0.4 percent in October 2024 on a monthly basis.

