Warlord ($LRD), A Revolutionary Combat Sports Token, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list and debut Warlord ($LRD) for all BitMart users on November 13, 2024. The $LRD/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 09:00 (UTC).







What is Warlord ($LRD)?

Warlord, built on the Solana blockchain, brings together the physical, mental, and social dimensions of combat sports through a unique cryptocurrency experience. More than a simple asset, it connects and uplifts the community, proudly supporting boxing legends Anthony Joshua and Derek Chisora as official sponsors. Through its innovative features, Warlord offers fans and fighters access to exclusive experiences, premium merchandise, and unique staking rewards.

At the core of Warlord's mission is the Warlord Foundation, which provides comprehensive support to fighters, gyms, and youth programmes. Beyond physical and financial support, the Foundation tackles social issues such as mental health and gang prevention, offering young people a disciplined pathway in sports, building confidence and resilience.

Why Warlord?

Warlord is more than a cryptocurrency; it's a movement, celebrating the fighting spirit and making a meaningful impact on communities worldwide. In response to recent market fluctuations while balancing liquidity pools, Warlord demonstrated its commitment to its holders by delivering a substantial airdrop to compensate the community. This stands as an example of the project's transparent, community-first approach, distinguishing it from others in an industry often challenged by scams.

For those holding and staking $LRD, Warlord offers exclusive access to gym memberships, combat sports events, and tailored experiences. With a tiered staking model in the pipeline and a committed team, Warlord invites both investors and fans to join a journey that celebrates combat sports while fostering a positive impact and building a strong, resilient ecosystem.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko , BitMart currently offers 1,400+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download the BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About Warlord ($LRD)

Token Name: Warlord

Token Symbol: $LRD

Token Type: SOL

Total Supply: 998,787,075.5 $LRD

