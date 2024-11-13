PD Avengers And Abbvie Illuminate Care Partner Appreciation Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Initiatives aim to celebrate, inspire, inform, honor and support Care Partners in the Parkinson's community

- Larry Gifford, President PD AvengersVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In recognition of Care Partner Appreciation Month, PD Avengers, in partnership with AbbVie, has launched dedicated initiatives recognizing the vital contributions of care partners for people with Parkinson's disease (PD) and address often-overlooked challenges they face, such as sleep. These efforts are informed by findings from the global "Surveying Late Evening Effects of Parkinson's" (SLEEP) Survey, released in June this year.The SLEEP survey revealed the intense demands on care partners, highlighting the significant emotional and physical strains they endure. Over 40% face substantial emotional burdens, with 34% experiencing sleep disruptions due to nighttime caregiving duties. These challenges affect daily functioning, with 88% reporting that disrupted sleep affects their overall well-being and ability to manage everyday activities. A recent University of Michigan poll highlights the extensive role of caregivers aged 50 and older, showing that over 1 in 4 adults in this age group provide care, often for more than one person. Many caregivers assist with healthcare, finances, and personal care for older adults or those with physical or cognitive disabilities.While caregiving can be fulfilling, with many caregivers feeling appreciated and purposeful, it is often more challenging than anticipated. Emotional fatigue, balancing caregiving with work, and lack of personal support are common struggles. Most believe the government should take the lead in covering caregiving costs, though many caregivers remain unaware of local resources that could offer support.“Care Partners hold a special place in the Parkinson's community, and these initiatives are our way of addressing the issues surfaced in the SLEEP survey while honoring their dedication and compassion,” said Larry Gifford, President of PD Avengers.“They make an extraordinary difference, and we want them to feel recognized and supported every step of the way.”PD Avengers and AbbVie's initiatives for Care Partner Appreciation Month aim to support, honor, and express gratitude to Parkinson's care partners through the following programs:1. Spark the Night Tribute Page: Designed for anyone, shine a light on a caregiver's contribution. Add a star and personalized message. Visit our tribute page to honor a care partner and see their star light up.2.“Thank You” Video Uploads: Capture your appreciation in a video message recognizing a caregiver's dedication. Videos can be uploaded here.The following are all available on the Care Partner Landing Page , you will find:3. On-Demand Webinar for Care Partners + Sleep: Tailored to help care partners gain expert insights on managing sleep challenges. Watch our free 60-minute webinar to enhance your caregiving journey.4. 50 Simple Ways to Show Gratitude: Start expressing gratitude with our list of easy-to-implement ideas-show your appreciation today!5. 16 Essential Care Partner Resources: Strengthen your caregiving toolkit by exploring our curated resources. Connect with a caring community today.6. Word Wellness Writing Workshop – Twenty Parkinson's care partners are participating in this free, custom-designed Word Wellness Writing Workshop, learning how to use writing as a resourceful tool to navigate and express their caregiving experience.Throughout November, PD Avengers founders Tim Hague Sr., Larry Gifford, and Soania Mathur will also be featured on the PD Avengers' Care Partner Landing Page, providing further insights into the importance of this special month.For more information, please visit .About AbbVie in NeuroscienceAt AbbVie, our commitment to preserving personhood of people around the world living with neurological and psychiatric disorders is unwavering. With more than three decades of experience in neuroscience, we are providing meaningful treatment options today and advancing innovation for the future. AbbVie's Neuroscience portfolio consists of approved treatments in neurological conditions, including migraine, movement disorders and psychiatric disorders, along with a robust pipeline of transformative therapies. We have made a strong investment in research and are committed to building a deeper understanding of neurological and psychiatric disorders. Every challenge makes us more determined and drives us to discover and deliver advancements for those impacted by these conditions, their care partners and clinicians. For more information, visit .About PD AvengersPD Avengers | Global Alliance to End Parkinson's Disease is a global coalition of people with Parkinson's, care partners, medical professionals, advocacy groups, and supporters committed to ending Parkinson's disease. Founded to unite voices and accelerate action, PD Avengers now includes over 8,000 members and 150 organizations across more than 100 countries. The alliance works tirelessly to raise awareness, push for better research funding, promote preventive actions, and ensure accessible and effective treatments for everyone affected by Parkinson's. By bringing urgency to the cause, PD Avengers strives to create a future without Parkinson's. Visit .

