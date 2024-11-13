(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Riyadh to Host World's Largest Cybersecurity Event By Space With Content-Rich Agenda Designed to Attract Global Experts and Ethical Hackers

Black Hat Campus sessions surge by 75 per cent as organisers focus on creating a knowledge-sharing and peer-to-peer education

Visitors will have the chance to engage in live demonstrations, explore advanced open-source tools, and participate in interactive showcases led by experts

With more than 330 speakers set to deliver 250 hours of content and six national pavilions confirmed, expanded floorspace already sold out

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The annual Black Hat Middle East and Africa (Black Hat MEA) summit, the world's fastest-growing cybersecurity event and considered the global stage for Cybersecurity, has propelled Riyadh into a world leader within the industry, securing a spot alongside the more established Black Hat shows in Las Vegas, San Francisco, and Singapore. The Saudi capital's global emergence on the cybersecurity landscape comes as Black Hat MEA 2024 shapes up for its biggest edition yet from November 26-28 at the Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Centre in Malham.With a hugely expanded content programme and Activity Zone, with four new activities to challenge cybersecurity professionals, the 2024 event's 53,000 square-metre floorspace will set a global record as the largest cybersecurity expo by space. The third iteration of the annual conference will be set across 8,000 sqm more than its nearest competitor and represents 51 per cent growth on the floorspace of Black Hat MEA 2023. Such growth has been propelled by an influx of first-time exhibitors, including Axonius, Zscaler, and Threatlocker, the launch of new activities and streams, and an expanded knowledge-sharing programme.“Black Hat MEA 2024 will cement Riyadh's status as a critical global player in the cybersecurity landscape, with an unprecedented lineup of global influencers, expert trainers, ethical hackers, and decision-makers from some of the world's most security-conscious organisations,” said Annabelle Mander, Senior Vice President of Tahaluf, which organises the event in partnership with the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP).“The event's rapid growth highlights Saudi Arabia's ambition to lead in cybersecurity innovation as part of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.”With the show already sold out, confirmed exhibitors account for more than 450 brands – of which 240 are making their first appearance at Black Hat MEA. These brands represent a 28 per cent uptick in international and local representation, while there will also be 40 startups, representing a 135 per cent rise on 2023. More than 130 countries will be represented, with six national pavilions from the USA, Canada, India, Türkiye, Egypt, and Pakistan, stimulating a global exchange of cybersecurity innovation.Tailored Next-Gen Content ThemesA key event focal point will be the Black Hat MEA Campus – the dynamic content-led environment bringing together renowned vendors, universities, and consultancies – which sees a 75 per cent increase in sessions for 2024 all designed to educate and empower the next generation of cybersecurity professionals. Visitors will have the chance to engage in live demonstrations, explore advanced open-source tools, and participate in interactive showcases led by industry experts. New mentorship workshops will give local students invaluable access to hands-on training from global cybersecurity leaders, bridging the gap between academic learning and real-world application. Also set to speak at the campus will be leaders from Fortune 500 companies and US federal agencies such as Bayer, Unilever, Jaguar, Coca-Cola, and Wendy's.Exhibition Director, Steve Durning said“By providing local students with access to industry leaders and invaluable knowledge, we aim to bridge the gap between education and real-world application and cultivate the next generation of cyber leaders. It is here that university students looking to embark on an exciting cyber industry career or entry-level professionals seeking to advance their cybersecurity career can network with decision makers and press their advancement and recruitment cases. They can immerse themselves in a landscape replete with relevant firsthand demos exhilarating arsenal-style sessions, and engaging activities that will ignite their cybersecurity passions.”One of this year's speakers, Iryna Volnytska, the President of SET University, added:“The future of cybersecurity isn't just about defending against threats; it's about reshaping the landscape for a safer, more connected world. With the pace of change accelerating and the lifespan of skills shrinking, we need a new kind of education - one that's hands-on, practical, and evolves as quickly as the challenges we face. That's what Black Hat Campus is all about. It's where the next generation of leaders will rise, ready to challenge the status quo and rewrite the rules. In my sessions, we won't just prepare them to lead – we'll inspire them to create meaningful change, for the good of all in this complex world.”This year's edition is also introducing the CyberSurge Bootcamp, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at fostering the growth of cybersecurity startups in Saudi Arabia. This programme provides aspiring entrepreneurs with the tools, resources, and mentorship needed to bring their innovative ideas to life.Innovation and TrainingThis year's Campus features new, exclusive closed-door mentorship roundtable workshops offering direct training and guidance for the local community. Each day, up to 25 local students will have the chance to register for these private mentorship classes, empowering them with insights and skills that can significantly shape their careers and contribute to the growth of the cybersecurity field while helping fulfil Saudi's Vision 2030 objectives.Lance James, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Unit 221B, reflected on his experience as a key speaker at last year's event, which he called“a vital space for nurturing future cybersecurity talent”.He said:“Hosting a training session for high school and college students allowed me to witness firsthand how mentorship can spark new passions in cybersecurity. Watching young minds evolve from curiosity to confidence, knowing they are better equipped to tackle real-world cyber challenges, was incredibly rewarding. The programme is a testament to how early exposure and guidance can make a meaningful impact, driving the next generation towards impactful careers and ensuring the continuity of our field's growth and resilience.”Following the successful implementation of Network Operations Centres (NOC) across other global iterations of Black Hat, the MEA edition has added its own GROUP IB NOC, which will be the central hub for monitoring and managing the event's entire network infrastructure will ensure that the network runs smoothly and securely throughout the event, with real-time monitoring of traffic, potential security threats, and any technical issues, and where visitors will get a behind-the-scenes look at how a major cybersecurity event is managed from a technical perspective.Other new streams include the SIRAR cyber activation and the Announcement Segment, where organisations will take the main stage to unveil impactful news that could shape the cybersecurity landscape.Global Thought Leadership at the ForefrontBlack Hat MEA 2024 will continue to shape the global cybersecurity conversation, with 60+ Chief Information Security Officers, 330 global cybersecurity influencers and experts, 30 Black Hat trainers, and hundreds of ethical hackers delivering crucial insights on safeguarding critical infrastructure from criminal networks, actionable prevention strategies, and cyber tactics throughout 250 hours of crucial content. Keynotes from industry pioneers such as Todd Conklin, Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Cyber at US. Department of the Treasury and Ugo Vignolo Lutati of the Prada Group will address the most pressing cybersecurity challenges facing governments and businesses today.In excess of 40,000 attendees are expected to visit the event, 62 per cent of which are from within Saudi Arabia. Registrations include representatives of 54 Saudi Government agencies and of major international blue chips across the banking, finance, real estate, energy, oil and gas, e-commerce, chemical, aviation, telecoms, recruitment, foodservices, and FMCG sectors.About Black Hat MEA:Black Hat Middle East and Africa is a leading cybersecurity conference and exhibition held in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This exceptional event draws in an impressive gathering of more than 40,000 information security professionals, along with 450+ exhibitors and 300+ internationally acclaimed speakers hailing from over 120 countries.Black Hat MEA returns to Riyadh from November 26-28, 2024. For further information and to stay up to date, visit:About Tahaluf:Headquartered in Riyadh, Tahaluf brings together strategically important commercial communities from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the wider Gulf region, and from around the world to a portfolio of world-class exhibitions and digital platforms.Tahaluf is a joint venture partnership between Informa PLC, the world's largest tradeshow organiser, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP), and Events Investment Fund (EIF). Sela, the Saudi-owned event production company renowned for its creation of spectacular event experiences, intends to join the joint venture in the near future.Following the highly successful launches of award-winning tech events LEAP, Black Hat Middle East, the artificial intelligence event DeepFest in the Kingdom, Cityscape Global, the Global Health Exhibition and InFlavour, for the food industry, Tahaluf plans to launch further diverse original concept events, for the Infrastructure sector, the VC community, and multiple other sectors including Health, Consumer, Aviation, Consumer and Luxury. Tahaluf will also bring iconic Informa brands to Saudi Arabia, including CPHI and Cosmoprof, serving the global pharmaceutical and beauty industries respectively.For more information about Tahaluf, visit________________________________________

