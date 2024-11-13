President Of Cuba Meets Qatar's Ambassador

President of the Republic of Cuba H E Miguel Diaz-Canel met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Cuba H E Tariq Othman Fakhroo. The meeting discussed aspects of cooperation between the two countries.

