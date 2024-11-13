Delhi AQI Today: 10 Flights Diverted As Visibility Drops To Zero At IGI Airport BJP Flags 'Toxic Gas Chamber'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi AQI Today: Delhi experienced its first dense fog of the season on Wednesday, drastically reducing visibility, particularly at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI). According to reports, at least ten flights were diverted from the Delhi airport.

As Delhi grappled with the fog and worsening air quality , residents faced issues such as irritation in their eyes, running noses, breathlessness, and coughing. "Very dense" fog began forming at around 5.30 am, casting a thick haze over various parts of the national capital," IMD said.

The air quality index (AQI) soared to 366, categorised as 'Very Poor', as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), highlighting the ongoing pollution crisis in the national capital.

Delhi AQI Today: Dense Fog, Zero Visibility at IGI Airport

Wednesday morning saw visibility drop to zero metres at IGI Airport , with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reporting that the Runway Visual Range (RVR) varied between 125 and 500 metres at different locations within the airport.

As a result, several flights were diverted or delayed due to low visibility, with airport authorities activating 'low visibility procedures' to manage the situation.

While the airport continued operations, flights not compliant with Category III (CAT III) landing systems, which are designed to allow landings in low-visibility conditions, were particularly affected. "Low visibility procedures" were put in place, with authorities cautioning that non-CAT III aircraft could face disruptions.

Delhi AQI Today: Worsening Air Quality in Delhi

At 9 am, Delhi's air quality index spiked to 366, a level categorised as 'Very Poor' . The air quality remained in the "very poor" category for the 15th consecutive day.

Two monitoring stations, including Anand Vihar and Aya Nagar, reported the air quality in the "severe" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.