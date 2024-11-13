South Korean Actor Song Jae Rim's 'Cryptic' Instagram Post Before Death Grabs Eyeballs Here's Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) South Korean Song Jae Rim, known for his role in the 2012 K-drama The Moon Embracing the Sun, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, at the age of 39.

He had shared the screen with Kim Soo-hyun in the popular drama. According to reports, Song was found deceased in Seoul, though the cause of his death has not yet been determined.

Several actors and fans have expressed their grief over the sudden passing of Song Jae Rim.

In the midst of the mourning, his final Instagram post has captured the attention of many. The actor, who had over 437K followers, shared his last post in January of this year.

At the time of his passing, Song Jae Rim's final Instagram post featured two selfies taken in his makeup room. The actor, dressed in a black tee, was seated at a dressing table while capturing the photos, and he shared the post with a simple emoji. The comments section for the post has been disabled.





In addition to the post, his Instagram bio has also sparked conversation. It read,“Start of a long journey,” which reports suggest was recently updated.

Mint has not been able to verify this claim independently.

The actor's funeral is scheduled for Thursday, November 14, at Yeouido St. Mary's Hospital Funeral Hall. His younger sister has been named the chief mourner, according to Xportsnews.

Song Jae Rim, who made his debut in 2009 with Actresses, gained widespread fame for his role as the loyal bodyguard of Kim Jae-woon in The Moon Embracing the Sun alongside Kim Soo-Hyun. He continued to build his career with roles in various K-dramas and films, including Queen Woo earlier this year. He also had two upcoming projects, I'll Become Rich and Death Business.