Ukraine's Ambassador To Poland Presents Credentials To Duda

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Bodnar presented his credentials to President of Poland Andrzej Duda.

Ambassador Bodnar said this in a comment to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“The ceremony took place in a very positive atmosphere. Following the presentation of credentials, a meeting with the president took place, which lasted quite a long time for such a protocol practice,” he said.

Bodnar specified that according to the protocol, such a meeting should last 15 minutes, but he and the President of Poland spoke for 35 minutes.

The Ukrainian diplomat noted that several issues were discussed with the Polish leader.

"We discussed a range of topics related to Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic integration, as well as the bilateral agenda,” Bodnar emphasized.

He added that the meeting also focused on the issues of Poland's EU presidency and achieving practical results in this context.

Bodnar recalled that Duda was among the Western leaders who advocated for the commencement of negotiations with Ukraine in 2022 concerning Kyiv's EU membership, and he has also expressed strong support for Ukraine's accession to NATO.

“Poland has a clear understanding that we cannot allow Russia to win this war. The mobilization of public opinion in the world, the mobilization of assistance was launched and continues by the government and the President of Poland, and Ukraine is grateful to them for this,” Bodnar said.

The ambassador expressed his gratitude to the President of Poland for his support and addressed the subjects on the bilateral agenda, which are of the greatest importance in Ukrainian-Polish relations at present.

Bodnar also said that his work as ambassador to Poland will focus on the expansion of military and technical cooperation, the search for opportunities for joint cooperation between the defense industries of both countries, as well as the development of bilateral dialogue, problem-solving and economic cooperation.

“Now there are many new areas of work that arise in connection with the creation of a new Ministry of National Unity, as well as ensuring the rights of Ukrainian citizens, maintaining Ukrainian schools, and solving historical problems,” Bodnar emphasized.

Bodnar presented his credentials to Duda at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw. Ambassadors from several other countries also presented their credentials.

Following the ceremony, the Ukrainian ambassador laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

As Ukrinform reported, Bodnar presented copies of his credentials at the Polish Foreign Ministry on November 26, 2024.

Bodnar headed the Ukrainian Embassy in Turkey. Prior to that, he served as Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine.

In his diplomatic career, he has already worked in Poland.

First photo: prezydent