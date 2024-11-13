'Mannan Khan' said, that the new singer of Bengali films will be the king of songs 'Protik Barua Sikder'

(MENAFNEditorial) The new Bengali movie 'Shudhui Tumi' has received a huge response across the net, while the amazing song 'Tomakei Chai' sung for that movie has been played by Tulkalam. The song has captured the hearts of all the viewers. Protik Barua Sikder wrote the lyrics and of the song. Impressed by his style of singing, Mannan Khan introduced him as a star of Bengali music. In all the subsequent films, Protik will be seen composing and singing song lyrics.



