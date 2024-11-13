Ten Killed In Nigeria Road Accident: Police
11/13/2024 1:30:17 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Abuja, Nov 13 (IANS) At least 10 people were killed after a bus rammed into a stationary truck in Nigeria's northern state of Jigawa, the Police said.
Lawal Shiisu, a spokesman for the police in Jigawa, told reporters that the ill-fated bus flipped over and turned turtle several times, noting the driver and nine passengers died on the spot at the Yanfari village of the Taura local government area Tuesday morning, Xinhua news agency reported.
Shiisu said a police patrol team raced to the scene and rescued one victim who was sent to a local hospital for treatment.
Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad road conditions, and reckless driving.
