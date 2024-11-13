OTT Series ‘Harlem’ To Return With Season Three In January Next Year

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) The comedy streaming series 'Harlem' is set to return with its third season on January 23 next year. The series follows four women witnessing change like never before. Whether it be motherhood, singlehood, sisterhood, complicated career journeys, or complicated families, the women strive to finally choose themselves above all else.

The new season also sees new entrants in the form of Kofi Siriboe, Logan Browning, Robin Givens, and Gail Bean as they join the cast in recurring roles. To spice things up even more, newcomers Siriboe will portray Seth, an MLB player whose confident, charming, and sweet mannerisms land him a spot in one of the ladies' hearts.

Browning will portray Portia, an edgy and beautiful woman from Ian's (Tyler Lepley) childhood, whose return to Harlem causes a stir. Bean will portray Given's daughter Eva, a driven, yet playful venture capitalist who has started working with Tye (Jerrie Johnson).

The series tells the story of four girlfriends who met while attending New York University and are now in their thirties, living in Harlem, as they try to balance love, life, and their careers as working professionals.

The finale of season two left audiences on the edge of their seats with a cliffhanger. Created and written by Tracy Oliver of 'Girls Trip' fame, 'Harlem' season three is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Paper Kite Productions.

Paper Kite's Amy Poehler (Russian Doll) and Kim Lessing (Moxie) serve as executive producers, alongside 3 Arts' Dave Becky (True Story), Britt Matt (First Wives Club), and 13-time Grammy Award winner Pharrell Williams (Hidden Figures) and Mimi Valdés (Roxanne Roxanne) from i am OTHER.

The series is set to stream on Prime Video on January 23.