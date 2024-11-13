Macron After Meeting With Rutte: Nothing Should Be Decided About Ukraine Without Ukrainians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Europe's collective agenda for the near future includes three points: a strong Ukraine, a strong Europe, and a strong North Atlantic Alliance.

French President Emmanuel said this after a meeting with Secretary General Mark Rutte at the Elysee Palace on Tuesday, November 12, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"For the security of our citizens, we need a strong Ukraine, a strong Europe and a strong Alliance. And in the end, this three-fold structure is our joint agenda for the coming months and years," Macron said.

In his opinion, a strong Ukraine means that supporting the country that was attacked by Russia remains an absolute priority.

"We will continue to advocate for NATO and its allies to provide the whole support to the Ukrainian army for as long as it takes. This is the only way, the only path to negotiations. And let me be clear: when the time comes, nothing should be decided about Ukraine without the Ukrainians," he said.

Macron also said that a strong Europe should be built not only as part of the EU, but with the participation of all allies.

Macron and Rutte also noted that the Alliance must adapt to new, transterritorial threats that arise in the cyber, space and information spheres.

It was the first official meeting of the French president with the new NATO secretary general since he took office on October 1.

Photo: Getty Images