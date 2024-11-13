Elon Musk Teases 'Major' Govt Reform On X Bio, Vivek Ramaswamy Vows 'Will Not Go Gently' After Trump's DOGE Announcement

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US News: Elon Musk updates his X bio to“The people voted for major reform” as Vivek Ramaswamy states,“We will not go gently,@elonmusk”, after Donald announces their appointment to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)

Vivek Ramaswamy, the Indian-American entrepreneur and former GOP presidential candidate, also announced his withdrawal from the race for the Ohio Senate seat following a statement from President-elect Donald Trump. Trump revealed that Ramaswamy, along with tech mogul Elon Musk, would be tasked with leading the newly proposed“Department of Government Efficiency.”

| Donald Trump picks Elon Musk, Ramaswamy to lead Department of Govt Efficiency

Ramaswamy confirmed his decision on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), stating,“And yes, this means I'm withdrawing myself from consideration for the pending Senate appointment in Ohio. Whoever Governor DeWine appoints to JD (Vance)'s seat has some big shoes to fill. I will help them however I can.”

Ramaswamy was being considered to fill the Senate seat vacated by JD Vance's vice presidency. Ramaswamy had suspended his campaign earlier in January and pledged his support to Donald Trump for the 2024 US Presidential election.

In his announcement, Donald Trump explained that Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk would work outside of traditional government structures to provide "advice and guidance" to the White House, collaborating with the Office of Management and Budget to spearhead“large-scale structural reform.”

This initiative is designed to introduce an“entrepreneurial approach to Government never seen before,” which Donald Trump claimed would shake up entrenched government systems.

| 'Those who have committed a crime..': Ramaswamy calls for mass deportation

Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk 's roles remain somewhat unclear, though Donald Trump's comments suggest they will serve in advisory capacities rather than formal government positions.