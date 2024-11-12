Government Announces Reforms, Projects To Drive Development In Irbid

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Ministers on Tuesday, during a Cabinet session held in Irbid, announced a series of decisions aimed at driving development, modernisation, and sectoral reforms in the northern city.

The session, chaired by Prime Jafar Hassan, focused on addressing local needs and advancing national progress, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Minister of Communication Mohammad Momani highlighted the government's commitment to a localised, hands-on approach to development, stressing that these sessions aim to establish a development vision for each governorate in cooperation with the local councils and civil organisations.

The minister, who is also the government spokesperson, said that several projects were approved, including a wastewater treatment plant in western Irbid, which will support 17 villages and enhance local sanitation infrastructure.

The Cabinet also granted a five-year renewal of the Greater Irbid Municipality's broadcasting license, waiving the renewal fees, provided that the station refrain from airing commercial advertisements.

He also noted that the government will prioritise accelerating progress on delayed projects, including the new Princess Basma Hospital.

The prime minister, who visited the site earlier, stressed the importance of expediting its completion so that it can begin receiving patients in the last quarter of 2025.

Health Minister Firas Hawari noted that the hospital will be Jordan's second-largest, with a capacity of 566 beds, expandable to 650, adding that the hospital will provide a range of medical specialities and serve as a teaching facility for Yarmouk University.

Minister of Economic Affairs Muhannad Shehadeh announced new housing incentives aimed at supporting first-time homebuyers and reducing property-related costs.

These include a 50-per-cent reduction in registration fees for apartments exceeding 150 square metres and a three-year, 50 per cent property tax exemption for first-time buyers.

Shehadeh stressed that these measures are part of a broader economic stimulus package, which also includes public debt waivers and tax settlement options.

The Council of Ministers also approved amendments to income tax exemptions on export profits through 2033, benefiting sectors such as IT, consulting, and film production, to attract investment, stimulate job creation, and boost Jordan's competitiveness.

As part of its public sector modernisation agenda, the Cabinet introduced new job evaluation standards to attract skilled workers and ensure pay equity.

Employment regularisation guidelines were also approved, enabling public sector employees with new qualifications to benefit from promotions and salary increments.

The Cabinet also endorsed new guidelines for overtime pay and exceptional performance incentives for 2024.

The Council of Ministers also approved a draft law to establish a national women's affairs committee, aimed at boosting institutional support for women's empowerment in alignment with national priorities.