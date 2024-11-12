Currencynewsbreaks ROTH's Upcoming Conference To Showcase Latest Technology Trends

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Roth Capital Partners, LLC (“ROTH”),

, today announced that it will host the

13th Annual Roth

at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City on Nov. 19-20, 2024. The event will provide pre-qualified institutional investors the opportunity to directly with C-level executives from approximately 120 innovative, public and pre-public growth companies, carefully vetted by ROTH's research analysts.

The announcement reads,“This year's conference has expanded significantly, welcoming a record number of companies and participants. Sagar Sheth, Chief Executive Officer of ROTH, emphasized the importance of this event stating, 'Technology remains one of the most promising and fascinating areas on the investor community's radar. With the rapid developments in artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, and cybersecurity, exploring opportunities and building lasting relationships in this constantly growing industry is increasingly crucial.'”

To view the full press release, visit



About Roth Capital Partners, LLC (“ROTH”)

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Its full-service platform provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit

.

