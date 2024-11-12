Egypt-CIF Partnership Strengthens Sustainable Climate Solutions: Al-Mashat

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat participated in the launch of joint technical mission discussions on the executive plan for the Climate Funds' (CIF) new Nature, People & Climate (NPC) investment programme. These discussions, running through the end of this week, aim to leverage the initiative's funding for implementing projects under Egypt's country for the Nexus of Water, Food and (NWFE). This aligns with Egypt's national efforts to meet climate pledges and transition to a green economy, as emphasized during COP27.

During her address, Al-Mashat highlighted that the“Nature, People, and Climate (NPC) Investment” program is part of a broader international effort to drive green transformation. She added that, within the framework of national efforts to mobilize concessional development financing for climate action and incentivize private sector engagement, the Ministry prepared the Egyptian report on NWFE program projects in cooperation with international partners (EBRD, AfDB, WB, and IFC). This report was submitted to the initiative in 2022 and secured first place in North Africa and Europe.

Al-Mashat emphasized Egypt's ongoing commitment to the goals, programs, and initiatives launched at COP27, under the framework of the National Climate Change Strategy (NCCS). As COP29 approaches, Egypt continues to enhance its environmentally sustainable economic development efforts and climate action.

Over the past year, Al-Mashat explained, Egypt has worked closely with the CIF and global development banks to evolve the vision of the“Nature, People, and Climate (NPC) Investment” program. Together, they have moved from conceptual ideas to detailed project plans and coordinated actions, balancing sustainable development with environmental priorities. Key areas of focus have been identified, including climate-smart agriculture, agribusiness, agricultural finance, coastal ecosystems, and private-sector participation. These priorities align with Egypt's unique challenges and opportunities, reflecting a strong commitment to climate action and sustainable growth.

She also emphasized that the current mission represents an opportunity to deepen collaboration through practical consultations and training. Over the coming period, preliminary analyses will be conducted, and detailed consultations on proposed projects will be held. Comprehensive training on CIF operations will also be provided, focusing on natural solutions and principles guiding the Nature, People, and Climate program. These efforts aim to equip stakeholders to effectively implement the initiative. Practical steps and a timetable will be established to guide the submission of the investment plan by April 2025.

In conclusion, Al-Mashat expressed her hopes that by the end of this mission, a unified vision will emerge, clearly outlining results and next steps. The goal is to create a shortlist of projects for the investment plan, paving the way for enhanced climate resilience and sustainable development in Egypt. She stressed that this mission is a critical opportunity to strengthen cooperation between Egypt and its development partners, setting an example for the region and showcasing Egypt's commitment to nature-based, innovative climate solutions. The ultimate objective is to improve the lives of citizens and secure a sustainable future.



