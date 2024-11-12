Faith Leaders Call For Climate Finance Rooted In Justice, Accountability At COP29

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Faith leaders and advocates gathered at a COP29 side event,“Beyond Numbers: A Dialogue on the New Collective Quantified Goal from Faith and Ethical Perspectives,” to call for a climate finance model rooted in justice and accountability.

The event, hosted by the Interfaith Liaison Committee, which the World Council of Churches (WCC) co-chairs, emphasised that effective climate finance must go beyond figures to directly support the adaptation and resilience of communities facing the harshest climate impacts.

Speakers highlighted the need for climate financing that addresses systemic injustices affecting frontline communities. Harjeet Singh, senior advisor at CAN International and a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty representative, stressed the importance of ensuring that climate finance reaches those most vulnerable.

“The faith community, along with health communities, has such a deep connection with individuals,” Singh said.“We can see things beyond challenges that make climate change easier to connect with. It's about why we need to save the planet, what things we're doing wrong, and why we need to hold leaders accountable. This fight is massively around numbers, and we, as civil society, are demanding $5 billion in real finance-not just loans, but resources that truly support communities facing climate impacts.”

Sabine Minninger, climate policy advisor at Bread for the World in Germany, emphasised the need for structural change and innovative financing mechanisms.“The money is there; it just has to be used in the right way, collected in a fair and just manner,” Minninger explained.“We need climate finance that is new and based on the polluter-pays principle. Thismust be additional to other aid so that climate justice can finally flow to the people who need it most.”

Hindou Omari Ibrahim, president of the Association for Indigenous Women and Peoples of Chad, representing Indigenous perspectives, criticised the lack of direct financial access for Indigenous communities.“For Indigenous peoples, it's not just about where the money is but how it's accessible and whether it truly supports us,” she stated.“Out of the $1.7 billion promised for Indigenous peoples, only 2% has actually reached our communities.”

Athena Peralta, director of the WCC Commission on Climate Justice and Sustainable Development, highlighted the WCC's longstanding advocacy for tax justice to fund effective climate action.

“Since 2019, the World Council of Churches has been campaigning for tax justice, including wealth taxes, to mobilise the resources needed for climate action,” Peralta explained.“We call on the super-rich to contribute their fair share, not just to address runaway inequality but because their massive investments in polluting industries drive the climate crisis. Sustainable climate finance must be based on the principle that polluters pay.”

The event concluded with a collective call for policymakers to centre climate finance policies on justice, equity, and direct access for the most vulnerable.



