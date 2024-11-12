Crown Prince Meets UN Chief, UNICEF Director Urges Stepping Up Gaza Humanitarian Response

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Baku, Nov. 12 (Petra) His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II met on Tuesday with UN Secretary-General Ant?nio Guterres and UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell, and stressed the importance of stepping up the international response to the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.At the meeting, held on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change (COP29) in Baku, the Crown Prince stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as de-escalation in the region.His Royal Highness called for allowing international humanitarian organisations to undertake their duties in Gaza and the region, warning of the consequences of the unprecedented challenges hindering the work of UNRWA in Gaza and the West Bank.His Royal Highness commended Secretary-General Guterres' diplomatic efforts to achieve stability in the region, and the technical and capacity building support provided by UNICEF and UN agencies operating in Jordan.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain attended the meeting.